Students win sixth-grade science fair

HARDIN — The annual Hardin Houston Science Fair was held on April, 11. The sixth-grade students were required to create a presentation board pertaining to their topics.

“I would personally like to thank the judges who dedicated their time and expertise in this event,” said teacher Katy Koverman.

Winners in Teresa Knouff’s class were first place, Katie Maier- Moving Memory; second place, Ella Crim- What Motivates You?; and third place, Ethan Dienhart- Bacteria Bash.

Winners in Katy Koverman’s class were first place, Stas Maksimov- Tough As Can Be; second place, Wes Vondenhuevel- Vanishing White; and third place, Adrianna Price- Cool Conductors.

Winners in Carrie Larger’s class were first place, Luke Jacobs- Bridge Busters; second place, Gabe Stangel- Falling Eggs; third place, Caleb Strunk- Beyond the Color; and fourth place, Ethan Lukey- Batter Up.

The overall sixth-grade winners were Stas Maksimov- Tough As Can Be; Luke Jacobs- Bridge Busters; Katie Maier- Moving Memory; and Caleb Strunk- Beyond the Color.