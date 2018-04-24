Edison plans poetry event

PIQUA — Edison State Community College will present Poem In Your Pocket Day at noon, Thursday, April 26, in East Hall, Room 456, of the Piqua campus, 1973 Edison Drive, Piqua.

Area poets can take poems to read to the audience at this annual event, and the featured poet will be Myrna Stone.

Stone is the author of five, full-length books of poetry, including, most recently, “Luz Bones” from Etruscan Press. The recipient of three Ohio Arts Council grants, a fellowship to Vermont Studio Center and the 2001 Ohio Poet of the Year award, Stone has published poetry in more than 50 journals, including Poetry, Boulevard, The Massachusetts Review, Southwest Review, Ploughshares, River Styx, Nimrod and Crab Orchard Review.

The event is free and open to those who want to read a poem or just listen. For information, email vblevins@edisonohio.edu or call 937-778-3815.