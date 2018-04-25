No action taken by Sidney BOE on administrator’s resignation

SIDNEY — Following an executive session which lasted more than 1 hour, 20 minutes, the Sidney City Schools Board of Education declined to make a motion to accept the resignation of a district employee.

Tammy Drerup, special education director, had submitted her resignation effective July 31, 2018. She had no comment after the meeting on the board’s action.

“I don’t think the board was ready to vote on the resignation,” said President Bob Smith after the meeting. “We weren’t ready to accept the resignation.”

According to Superintendent John Scheu, per board policy, the superintendent must nominate all administrators — whether they are incoming employees or current employees — for the board’s approval. Drerup’s current contract with the district runs through July 31, 2018.

“I will do my duty per board policy,” Scheu said Tuesday morning. “If the board doesn’t accept her resignation then she will automatically get a two-year contract.”

However, said Scheu, he has the option of non-renewing Drerup’s contract with the district.

“I will be recommending the non-renewal of her contract at the May 7 board meeting,” said Scheu.

The board will have the option of accepting or rejecting Scheu’s recommendation.

“The board has to vote 4-1 to overturn my recommendation for non-renewal of her contract,” said Scheu. “If they vote 4-1 against my recommendation, then she is automatically employed for another two years.”

When asked if a non-renewal could hurt a teacher/administrator’s future job opportunities, Scheu said, “That could be an issue. I don’t know the answer to that.”

Scheu, who is resigning from the board effective July 31, 2018, had one final comment for district residents.

“Brace yourself for the train wreck ahead,” said Scheu.

The BOE will hold a special meeting Monday, April 30, at 6 p.m. for the purpose of choosing who will conduct the superintendent search for the district.

By Melanie Speicher mspeicher@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4822.

