SHS hosts college and career fair

SIDNEY – Sidney High School CBIP in conjunction with the Upper Valley Career Center will host the annual College and Career Fair on Thursday, May 3. Each year local businesses, organizations, colleges/universities, and military groups speak with more than 700 students about their institutions and share more about career opportunities.

The fair will take place at Sidney High School and will be open to students from Sidney High, other Sidney area high schools, and Upper Valley Career Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The fair will then open to the public from 3 to 5:30 p.m. for parents to visit with college reps and the community to visit with area businesses.

Businesses and colleges are encouraged to reserve a space, free of charge. Each booth will have a table and two chairs.

To date, more than 80 institutions have reserved their space, some bringing engaging elements such as a tractor/trailer rig, an ODOT plow truck, and a tactical response vehicle.

For more information, or to reserve a space, contact CBI instructor Mary Ellen Buechter at Sidney High School at mary.buechter@sidneycityschools.org or 937-689-0818.