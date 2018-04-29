Credit union awards scholarships

DAYTON — Universal 1 Credit Union members Jenna Fields, of Sidney High School, and Nathan Hausfeld, of Fort Loramie High School, were each awarded this year’s Glen R Kershner Memorial Scholarship of $1,000.

Fields plans to attend the Ohio State University Lima Campus to study psychology and business administration. At Sidney, Fields is a member of the National Honor Society and ranks first of 240 students in her senior class. After graduating college, her long-term career goal is to work in international business with a focus on manufacturing and operations in Eastern Asia.

Hausfeld plans to attend Wright State University to study mechanical engineering. At Fort Loramie, he is an ambassador and part of the Upper Valley Career Center apprenticeship where he takes classes in the manufacturing and machine trades program. His career goal is to design parts and work as a lead designer of a new, cutting edge car.

U1 established a scholarship program in 2004 to benefit high school student credit union members seeking a post-secondary education at an accredited college. The program was named the Glen R Kershner Memorial Scholarship after his death in 2011. Kershner was a close friend, mentor and colleague at U1. His life’s impact began through a scholarship which led to a passionate 44-year career and strong legacy marked by youth financial literacy, school outreach and scholarship programs.