Students visit ‘Under the Sea’ prom

Jarrett Meyer was crowned king and Abby Holthaus was crowned queen during Fort Loramie’s prom Saturday, April 27. Meyer is the son of Mark and Lynn Meyer. Holthaus is the daughter of Don and Bev Holthaus. The theme for the prom was “Under the Sea.”

