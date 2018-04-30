Student United Way awards grants

SIDNEY — Twenty local high school junior and senior students participating in Student United Way reviewed 10 grant applications focused in the impact area of birth to age 18 in mental health and counseling, substance abuse prevention, and food insecurity during their past two monthly meetings.

Members narrowed the applicants to eight and had in person presentations from the organizations in April in the community room of Amos Memorial Library. After the presentations, they deliberated and awarded six local organizations funding totaling $5,000. The recipients were $1,000 to Maplewood United Methodist Church on behalf of the churches delivering the weekend back pack hunger program; $1,000 to First Presbyterian Church Munch Bunch weekend back pack hunger program; $850 to Shelby County Counseling Center to purchase evidence based kindergarten to grade three prevention curriculum; $800 to New Choices to purchase equipment and curriculum for a PLAY room to work with children afflicted by domestic violence; $750 to Alpha Community Center to purchase healthy snacks for the summer food program: and $600 to the Shelby County Sheriff’s DARE program.

“The first year of Student United Way has been a success,” said Scott Barr, executive director. “We have learned from the students on what is impacting high school students and shifted funding to that programming. The students have a broader perspective of the resources in our community and some of the common challenges facing their communities and schools. The students were articulate as they questioned the applicants and asked their questions. We look forward to working with our juniors next year as they become seniors and a new group of juniors joining us.”

Students participating during the inaugural year are Claire Bensman and Carly Becker, Anna High School; Grace Homan and Page Lane, Botkins High School; Alexandria Baughman and Michael Toal, Christian Academy; Skylar Jones and Tyler Kelch, Fairlawn High School; Riley Middendorf and Heather Eilerman, Fort Loramie High School; Ailia DeWitt and Angelina DeLullo , Houston High School; T.J. Esser and Riley Jackson, Jackson Center High School, Grace Olding and Kameron Lee, Lehman Catholic High School; Daniel Kerns and Lauren Monnin, Russia High School; Josiah Hudgins and Emily Jones, Sidney High School. Shelby County Board members leading the initiative are Heather Boerger, Cindy Endsley, Tiffany Rank and David Chivington.