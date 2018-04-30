Russia BOE, REA approve 3-year contract

RUSSIA — A new three-year contract with the Russia Education Association was approved by the Russia Local School Board of Education during its April 26 meeting. The board also approved appropriation modifications.

The new contract will be effective July 1, 2018, through June 30, 2021.

According to Superintendent Steve Rose, the three-year contract will call for pay increases in each year of the contract. The increase for year one is 3 percent; year two is 2.5 percent; and year three is 2.5 percent.

Rose said the contract also reflects some minor changes about reimbursing teachers for college credit to allow them to teach college courses at Russia and a $200 stipend for high school teachers who teach college courses at Russia.

Appropriation modifications approved were increases to Title IV Grant, $10,000; Chamber Grant, $989.83; Chamber Grant, $1,000; Emerson Grant, $2,500; Emerson Grant, $500; and Honda/Jennings Grant, $765.

Rose updated the board on potential staffing changes for the 2018-19 school year, which might include combining part-time positions.

Rose also discussed the possibility of establishing a pre-school satellite program with Shelby Hills for the 2018-19 school year. The discussion was tabled until a future meeting.

In other business, the board:

• Employed Brandi Phlipot, Cindy Saunders and Lisa Quinter as senior class play advisers at an annual rate of $333 each for the 2017-18 school year.

• Approved the non-renewal of contracts for non-certificated personnel as submitted effective at the end of the 2017-18 school year.

• Accepted the resignation of Brian Hogan as K-12 principal effective at the end of the 2017-18 contract year.

• Accepted the resignation of Kathy Bevans as Elementary Title I Teacher effective at the end of the 2017-18 contract year.

• Set a public hearing for Russia Local School to discuss the use of Federal IDEA and Title I funds for May 16, 2018, at 7 p.m. The public is welcome to attend the presentation of the intended use of the funds and will have an opportunity to comment on the proposed district plan. For further information or to submit a comment, contact Rose at 937-526-3156.

• Approved overnight field trips: grade 5, Soap Box Derby in Akron (May 18-19, 2018); junior high Power of the Pen, state competition at Wooster (May 24-25, 2018); and grade 8, Washington D.C. (Oct. 16-20, 2018)

• Approved the NEOLA Policies as submitted at the March meeting.

• Accepted a donation of $1,500 from the Russia Homecoming Festival to be used for athletics and character education programs within the district. All yea, motion passed.

• Accepted a donation of $1,000 from the Dr. Chen Family to be used for scholarship purposes.

• Accepted a donation of $525.69 from the Russia Education Association for scholarship purposes.

• Learned testing is almost complete according to Hogan. He said STEM night was well attended.

• Updated by Hogan on the mock crash, which was put on by Miami Valley Hospital and local EMS personnel.