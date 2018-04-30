Russia royalty crowned

Lauren Monnin and Glen Schulze were crowned the 2018 Russia High School prom queen and king Saturday night. Monnin is the daughter of Kathy Tompkins and Alex Monnin. Schulze is the son of Gary and Sue Schulze. The theme for the prom was “Frozen in Time.”

