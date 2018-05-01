Phi Theta Kappa inducts students

PIQUA — Twenty-three new members were inducted into the Edison State Community College Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) during a ceremony, Tuesday, April 24, at the Piqua campus.

Each semester, students are invited to join the honor society based on academic criteria.

Local inductees were Larry Broughton, Christina Cook, Jeffrey Overholser, Kaytlyn Riffell and Brandon White, all of Sidney; Kyle Flaute, of Houston; Jennifer Hoelscher, of Anna; and Amber Keith and Danielle Nelson, both of Maplewood.

In his statement to the candidates, Edison State Provost Chris Spradlin talked about how PTK represents excellence.

“Edison State has some truly excellent students, and it is an honor to recognize them each semester,” he said.

Each semester, the Student Leadership Committee selects a member of the Edison State faculty or staff to honor during the ceremony. This semester, Maintenance Supervisor Harold Hitchcock was commended for providing outstanding service to the chapter.

The Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society was established in 1918 to recognize and encourage the academic achievement of two-year college students and provide opportunities for individual growth and development through honors, leadership and service programming.

Recognized by the American Association of Community Colleges as the official honor society for two-year colleges, Phi Theta Kappa is the largest honor society in American higher education, with more than 2.5 million members and 1,275 chapters.