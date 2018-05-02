Anna royalty crowned

Mackenzie Scully and Noah Rioch were crowned queen and king for the 2018 Anna High School prom. Scully is the daughter of Chad and Tracy Scully. Rioch is the son of Bryan and Julie Rioch. The theme for the prom was “Night on the Red Carpet.”

