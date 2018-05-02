Osgood Bank awards scholarship

FORT LORAMIE — Nathan Hausfeld, a senior at Fort Loramie High School, has been awarded a $1,200 college scholarship by the Fort Loramie Branch of Osgood State Bank.

Hausfeld, the son of Ron and Amy Hausfeld, of Fort Loramie, plans to attend Wright State University to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering.

He was a member of the Science Olympiad team qualifying for state competition; he was a competitor in an event that finished in the top 10 at the state level. He participated in the Upper Valley Career Center German-American Apprenticeship Exchange program and served as a UVCC Student Ambassador. Hausfeld was a member of the school’s track, golf and bowling teams, as well as the marching band.

He has been active in the Boy Scouts, achieving the rank of Eagle Scout. His project was the installation and dedication of the Veteran’s Memorial at Canal Park in Fort Loramie. The project was selected as the Miami Valley Council Adams’ Eagle Scout Project of the Year and was featured in Eagles Call, a national magazine for Eagle Scouts. He has assisted his fellow scouts with their projects, and currently serves as assistant scoutmaster.

Hausfeld has been a Mass server at St. Michael Catholic Church and has been a longstanding volunteer for Fort Loramie Liberty Days, the Minster Octoberfest and the Minster Journeyman’s Race against Cancer. He has also served as treasurer of the Ohio Rural Letter Carrier’s Junior Organization.

Scholarships applicants submit essays identifying public figures from history or present day and discuss how those people have inspired them to service and civic leadership. In his essay, Hausfeld cited his grandmother, Diana Hausfeld, as having inspired him to perform community service and make a difference in his local community.