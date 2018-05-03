Wilson Kiwanis teen of month

SIDNEY — The Sidney Noon Kiwanis Club has named Cameo Wilson its May 2018 Teen of the Month.

Wilson is a senior at Russia Local High School and ranks first in her class with a 4.0 GPA.

She is the daughter of Derron and Kathy Wilson, of Russia.

Her academic activities, honors and awards include Academia, National Honor Society, student council and FTA worker. Wilson is a recipient of the Honda STEM Award, a Top Student Award and Judith Herb Scholarship.

Her extracurricular, community activities and honors include volleyball, basketball, coach volleyball and basketball, 4-H Camp counselor, 4-H member, team captain for volleyball and basketball, Blue and Gold Award for volleyball and basketball, All League honorable mention for basketball and volleyball, Wendy Heisman school winner, Scholarly Athlete of the Week and 4-H secretary.

Wilson plans to attend the University of Toledo to study middle school education, specializing in English.