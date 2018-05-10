BOE accepts staff resignations

SIDNEY —The resignations of Sidney City Schools employees were accepted during Monday night’s Board of Education meeting.

Darcey Schemmel, Sidney Middle School cook, will be retiring at the end of the school year. Her last day with the district will be June 1. She has been employed by the district for 17 years with five of them as head cook at the middle school.

Other resignations were accepted from Megan Hayzlett, SMS math teacher, effective May 25; Jennifer Rose, Longfellow MD teacher, effective June 1; Brian True, Sidney High School math teacher, effective Aug. 1; Thomas Stevens, substitute teacher, effective May 31; and Michelle Wroda, SHS Key Club adviser, effective May 24.

The board hired Marvin Hickman as a substitute bus driver for the remainder of the 2017-18 school year and for the 2018-19 school year. He will be paid $15.62 per hour for the remainder of this school year and $16.08 per hour for next school year.

The adoption of various revised board policies were approved by the board. Policies included eligibility of resident/nonresident students and entrance requirements for students; and school safety and bus driver certification for operations policies.Other policies dealt with classified staff, property and relations.

Amended appropriations for the latchkey program were approved by the board. The new fund was approved in April and during Monday’s meeting the board approved transferring $25,000 into the fund to pay expenditures.

The board also accepted a $100 donation from board member Linda Meininger for the Board/Administration Scholarship Fund.

During the public participation portion of the meeting, Seth Ellis, of Sidney, asked Superintendent John Scheu to clarify a comment he made in the Sidney Daily News concerning “a train wreck ready to happen.” No response by given by Scheu.

The board’s next meeting will be held Monday, May 21, at 6 p.m. at the board office.

By Melanie Speicher mspeicher@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4822.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4822.