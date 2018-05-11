Kiwanis awards nine scholarships

SIDNEY — Nine area students have been named recipients of scholarships awarded by the Kiwanis Club of Sidney, according to Kiwanis Scholarship Committee Chairman Gary J. Carter.

The grants total $11,500.

Joseph Walker, of Sidney High School, received the Kiwanis-Robert and Delores Peters Scholarship of $2,500. Andrew Blackford, of Sidney High, and Brogan McIver of Lehman Catholic High School, each received a Kiwanis Academic Scholarship in the amount of $1,500. Hailey Wick, of Lehman, and Chase VanTilburgh and Naomi Riegle, both of Sidney High, each received a Kiwanis Academic Scholarship in the amount of $1,000.

Gavin Miller and Travis Oltman, both of Sidney High, each received a Kiwanis Scholarship in the amount of $500. Jenna Beatty, of Sidney High, and Jaclyn Schmiesing, a graduate of Jackson Center High, now a student at Bowling Green State University, were each awarded a Vera DoLean Ginn Scholalrship in the amount of $1,000.

The Kiwanis Club of Sidney Scholarship Fund is administered by the Community Foundation of Shelby County and is funded by Kiwanis Club members, former members and gifts from the estate of former members Robert Peters and his wife, Delores. Seniors at Sidney and Lehman Catholic high schools, Christian Academy and Upper Valley Career Center who reside within the boundaries of the Sidney City School District are eligible to apply for the general scholarships. The Vera DoLean Ginn Scholarship is available county-wide to high school and college students pursing secondary education degrees.