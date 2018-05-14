Eighth-grade graduation set for May 20

SIDNEY — Holy Angels School will honor its eighth-grade graduates on Tuesday, May 22.

Graduation awards will be presented at 10 a.m. May 22 at Holy Angels School. The graduation ceremony is planned for 6:30 p.m. May 22 at holy Angels Catholic Church.

The class color is navy blue, which symbolizes trust, confidence, truth intelligence, faith and Heaven. The class motto is “Our lives are before us, our pasts are behind us, but our memories are forever with us,” by unknown author. The class son is “I Will Always Remember You” by Hannah Montana.

Eighth-graders graduating from Holy Angels are Sophia Braun, Meghan Chamberlin, Emma Covault, Matthew DeNise, Carter Denman, Carissa Edwards, John Edwards, John Gagnet, Adith Joshua George, Madison Gleason, Nona Hill, James Holthaus, Andrea Hughes, Sophia McDonald, Ella Monnin, Michael O’Leary, Samuel Range, David Rossman, Hayden Schmidt, Hunter Schmidt, Kathryn Stewart, Annamarie Stiver, Terry Stotler, Riley Thorne, Heidi Toner, Macie Verdier and Parker Young.