Posted on by

Riverside graduate slated for Friday, May 18


Members of the Riverside High School Class of 2018 are, front row, Tessa Allen, Mikenna Schneider, Brittany Robbins, Hannah Allen, Alexis Carnes, Makayla Dunn, Darian Boyer, Hayli Evans, Megan Hollinger, Madilynn Bost, Jovi Kieffer, Brianna Zimmerman and Rebekah King; second row, Kierstyn Severt, Payton Manahan, Ashley Plank, Marissa Davis, Alexa Plank, Kristin Davidson, Hailey Robinson, Alexis Snow, Kayla Biddle, Jadzia Cafe, Kearstin Courter and Evan Kauffman; third row, Joshua Ritzma, Jason Yoder, James Hudson, Lauren Anderson, Tatiana Trout, Ashland Stanley, Ciara Feasel, Graceanne Hawson, Matthew Smith, Caleb Stevens, Caitlyn Elliott, Joseph Renteria; fourth row, Logan Whaley, John Bryant, Quinlan Stobbe, Nicholas Hall, Brendan Lane, Andrew Racine, Gavin Stallard, Aaron Ropp, Christian Downing, Aaron Kean, Dakota Yoest and Kaylib Edwards; fifth row, Zachery Ford, Brittney Nielsen, Kaylyn Roby, Ryan Cron, Ethan Williams, Terry Stryker, Hunter Russell, Jacob McKee, Kody Allen, Kaleb Mescher, Matthew Neeley and Aubrie Stillings.

Members of the Riverside High School Class of 2018 are, front row, Tessa Allen, Mikenna Schneider, Brittany Robbins, Hannah Allen, Alexis Carnes, Makayla Dunn, Darian Boyer, Hayli Evans, Megan Hollinger, Madilynn Bost, Jovi Kieffer, Brianna Zimmerman and Rebekah King; second row, Kierstyn Severt, Payton Manahan, Ashley Plank, Marissa Davis, Alexa Plank, Kristin Davidson, Hailey Robinson, Alexis Snow, Kayla Biddle, Jadzia Cafe, Kearstin Courter and Evan Kauffman; third row, Joshua Ritzma, Jason Yoder, James Hudson, Lauren Anderson, Tatiana Trout, Ashland Stanley, Ciara Feasel, Graceanne Hawson, Matthew Smith, Caleb Stevens, Caitlyn Elliott, Joseph Renteria; fourth row, Logan Whaley, John Bryant, Quinlan Stobbe, Nicholas Hall, Brendan Lane, Andrew Racine, Gavin Stallard, Aaron Ropp, Christian Downing, Aaron Kean, Dakota Yoest and Kaylib Edwards; fifth row, Zachery Ford, Brittney Nielsen, Kaylyn Roby, Ryan Cron, Ethan Williams, Terry Stryker, Hunter Russell, Jacob McKee, Kody Allen, Kaleb Mescher, Matthew Neeley and Aubrie Stillings.


Courter


Yoder


DEGRAFF — Riverside High School will hold its 2018 graduation on Friday, May 18, at 6:30 p.m. at the high school gymnasium, 2096 County Road 24 S., DeGraff.

The class valedictorian is Jason Yoder and the class salutatorian is Kearstin Courter.

The class colors are teal and silver. The class motto is “One day you’re 17 and you’re planning for someday. And then quietly, without you ever really noticing, someday is today. And then someday is yesterday. And this is your life.” by One Tree Hill. The class flower is the stargazer lily.

The class officers are President Trey Lane, Vice President Caleb Stevens, Secretary Patyon Manahan and Treasurer Kierstyn Severt.

The high school principal is Kelly Kauffman. Scott Mann is the district’s superintendent.

The 68 members of the Riverside Class of 2018 are Hannah Lexie Allen, Kody Wayne Allen, Tessa Jo Allen, Gaven Daniel Anderson, Lauren Elizabeth Anderson, Kayla Ann Biddle, Madilynn Faith Bost, Darian Kay Boyer, Aaron Michel Brown, John Greg Bryant, Jadzia Reyn Alexander Café, Alexis Denis Carnes, Kearstin Dynae Courter, Ryan Matthew Cron, Kristin Taylor Davidson, Marissa Elaine Davis, Christian Joseph Downing, Makayla Jo Dunn, Kaylib Mykeal Edwards, Caitlyn Janine Elliott, Hayli LeeAnn Evans, Ciara Marie Feasel, Zachery Taylor Ford, Nicholas William Hall, GraceAnne Elizabeth Hawson, Ashten Riley Hines, Megan Grace Hollinger, James William Hudson, Evan Wesley Kauffman, Aaron Matthew Kean, Jovi Anne Nicole Kieffer, Rebekah Lea King, Brendon Trey Lane, Payton Brook Manahan, Jacob Phillip McKee, Kaleb Vincent Mescher, Matthew Koal Neeley and, Tailey Marie Neff.

Also, Brittney Lynne Neilsen, Elizabeth Renee Ordean, Alexa Corinne Plank, Ashley Renee Plank, Kiara Danielle Porter, Andrew Jason Racine, Joseph Anthony Renteria, Teisha Marie Ritter, Joshua Michael Ritzma, Brittany Nichole Robbins, Hailey Marie Robinson, Kailynn Jo Roby, Aaron Michael Ropp, Hunter Johnston Russell, Mikenna Grace Schneider, Kierstyn Brooke Severt, Matthew Aaron Smith, Alexis Renee Snow, Gavin Wilson Stallard, Ashland Paige Stanley, Caleb Joseph Stevens, Aubrie Mary-Ann Stillings, Quinlan Mikel Stobbe, Terry Connor Hughes Stryker, Tatiana Lynn Trout, Logan Eugene Whaley, Ethan Lee Williams, Jason Rodney Yoder, Dakota Allen Yoest and Brianna Marie Zimmerman.

Members of the Riverside High School Class of 2018 are, front row, Tessa Allen, Mikenna Schneider, Brittany Robbins, Hannah Allen, Alexis Carnes, Makayla Dunn, Darian Boyer, Hayli Evans, Megan Hollinger, Madilynn Bost, Jovi Kieffer, Brianna Zimmerman and Rebekah King; second row, Kierstyn Severt, Payton Manahan, Ashley Plank, Marissa Davis, Alexa Plank, Kristin Davidson, Hailey Robinson, Alexis Snow, Kayla Biddle, Jadzia Cafe, Kearstin Courter and Evan Kauffman; third row, Joshua Ritzma, Jason Yoder, James Hudson, Lauren Anderson, Tatiana Trout, Ashland Stanley, Ciara Feasel, Graceanne Hawson, Matthew Smith, Caleb Stevens, Caitlyn Elliott, Joseph Renteria; fourth row, Logan Whaley, John Bryant, Quinlan Stobbe, Nicholas Hall, Brendan Lane, Andrew Racine, Gavin Stallard, Aaron Ropp, Christian Downing, Aaron Kean, Dakota Yoest and Kaylib Edwards; fifth row, Zachery Ford, Brittney Nielsen, Kaylyn Roby, Ryan Cron, Ethan Williams, Terry Stryker, Hunter Russell, Jacob McKee, Kody Allen, Kaleb Mescher, Matthew Neeley and Aubrie Stillings.
http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/05/web1_RiversideClass2018-copy.jpgMembers of the Riverside High School Class of 2018 are, front row, Tessa Allen, Mikenna Schneider, Brittany Robbins, Hannah Allen, Alexis Carnes, Makayla Dunn, Darian Boyer, Hayli Evans, Megan Hollinger, Madilynn Bost, Jovi Kieffer, Brianna Zimmerman and Rebekah King; second row, Kierstyn Severt, Payton Manahan, Ashley Plank, Marissa Davis, Alexa Plank, Kristin Davidson, Hailey Robinson, Alexis Snow, Kayla Biddle, Jadzia Cafe, Kearstin Courter and Evan Kauffman; third row, Joshua Ritzma, Jason Yoder, James Hudson, Lauren Anderson, Tatiana Trout, Ashland Stanley, Ciara Feasel, Graceanne Hawson, Matthew Smith, Caleb Stevens, Caitlyn Elliott, Joseph Renteria; fourth row, Logan Whaley, John Bryant, Quinlan Stobbe, Nicholas Hall, Brendan Lane, Andrew Racine, Gavin Stallard, Aaron Ropp, Christian Downing, Aaron Kean, Dakota Yoest and Kaylib Edwards; fifth row, Zachery Ford, Brittney Nielsen, Kaylyn Roby, Ryan Cron, Ethan Williams, Terry Stryker, Hunter Russell, Jacob McKee, Kody Allen, Kaleb Mescher, Matthew Neeley and Aubrie Stillings.

Courter
http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/05/web1_Courter_Kearstin-copy.jpgCourter

Yoder
http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/05/web1_Jason-Yoder-copy.jpgYoder

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU