Fairlawn BOE approves 3-year contract

SIDNEY – A 3 percent raise for educators at Fairlawn Local School was unanimously approved for the 2018-19 school year by the board of education Monday, May 14. Similar raises were also realized for administrators and other staff members.

The three-year pact with the Fairlawn Teachers’ Association calls for all certified members to receive a pay boost of 3 percent starting the beginning of the next school year. The salary schedule is only solidified for the next school year along with insurance rates.

Superintendent Jeff Hobbs reported all administrative and classified staff members received a 3 percent raise starting next school year to remain in step with the certified employees. Also approved for a 3 percent raise were Aaron Cox, Technology Administrator, and Justin Tidwell, as athletic director.

Tidwell was approved for a one-year, limited contract as resource officer for next school year at a salary of $19,000.

School safety was a topic the board discussed for the new school year. Hobbs reported they are looking into using biometric safes and guns next year. The plan also includes working with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office to select and train staff members to serve on a tactical team.

Hobbs also presented the students in 4-6th grades who participated in the Model UN program in Columbus last March. He also informed the board of the Gifted Science Fair and how it will be turned into a school wide event next academic year.

Treasurer Keith Doseck reported income tax receipts are up 1.5 percent over last year. He also spoke of the track not being resurfaced this year so the funds to be taken out of next year’s appropriations.

The board agreed to change their regular meeting date for next month. They will meet on June 18 with a workshop at 5:30 p.m. and the meeting at 6:30 p.m.

In other business, the board:

• Amended the service contract of Sue Gump for Flyer Coordinator for 2018-19 at $1,500 per year.

• Award a one-year, limited service contract to Katrina Maxson for Flyer Coordinator for the 2018-19 school year at $1,500 per year.

• Employed Betty Scott as a part-time summer custodian for the summer.

• Awarded a one-year, limited service contracts for 2018-19 school year to Megan Dudgeon as junior varsity girls’ basketball coach, Christopher North as seventh-grade girls’ basketball coach, Timothy Brown as head soccer coach, and Kristopher Ambos as assistant soccer coach.

• Accepted the resignation of Tonya Slonaker as yearbook adviser.

• Award a one-year, limited service contract to Britnie Middleton as Resident Educator.

• Employ Ashlynn Weigandt as a substitute cook and Anthony Sell as a substitute bus driver for the 2017-18 school year.

• Awarded a one-year, limited teaching contract to Jason Hemmelgarn.

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

