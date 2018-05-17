Fifth-graders practice kindness

FORT LORAMIE — The students in fifth grade at Fort Loramie Schools began the school year reading the book, “Wonder,” by R. J. Palacio.

The story revolves around Auggie Pullman, a fifth-grade student, who encounters obstacles while attending school for the first time. The main theme of the book is to “choose kind” at every opportunity.

After reading the book and discussing the importance of being kind, the students at Fort Loramie began the pursuit of completing random acts of kindness for anyone and everyone. Students would fill out paper links with their acts of kindness and share them with their homerooms.

“When presenting to the class I would be nervous, but after I shared what I had done, I felt great inside for doing it,” said Dylan North, son of Kathryn and Brent North.

Together, the class completed more than 800 random acts of kindness throughout the year. Raking leaves for an elderly neighbor, cleaning the garage without being told and buying a Christmas gift for someone in need are just a few of the thoughtful ideas they had to brighten someone’s day.

Emily Cotrell, daughter of Angie Snider and Samuel Cotrell, said, “No act of kindness is ever too small.” Sharing their random acts of kindness showed everyone that doing little things can someone else’s day a bit better.

In early May, the teachers connected all the links so that the students could see the magnitude of their actions.

Marie Ballas, daughter of Karen and Mike Ballas, summed it up well: “Listening to my classmates share their good deeds, it made me realize that the world has a lot more good in it than I thought it did.”