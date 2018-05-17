Russia BOE handles contracts

RUSSIA — The Russia Local School Board of Education approved employment contracts during its meeting, May 16.

The board hired the following people on limited teaching contracts for the 2018-2019 school year: Michelle Fulk and Jill Schwieterman on two-year contracts; and Cierra York, Patricia Clark, Jayme Goubeaux, Janel Slonkosky, Shelby Pitsenbarger, Andy Timmerman, Michelle Huber, Marcus Petitjean, Lynn Blakely and Rachel Gregg on one-year contracts.

In addition, the board hired Doris Goubeaux as a custodian; Cathy Courter as a student aide; Marcus Petitjean as tech director; Missy Seger as a cafeteria worker; Lynn Blakeley as a part-time elementary music teacher; Amanda Kessler and haleigh James as substitute teachers; Cathy Courter as an extended year service provider and Lisa magoto and Carrie Heuing as substitute cafeteria workers.

Also Angie Baldridge as a volunteer high school volleyball coach; Dan Lachat as a volunteer high school bowling coach; Cathy Courter and Michelle Muhlenkamp as summer school teachers; Elizabeth Meyer as an administrative assistant; Andy Timmerman as varsity girls basketball coach and Joseph Thomas as an extended year service provider.

A motion passed to approve the nonrenewal of the noncertified spring sports supplemental contracts as submitted for the 2017-18 school year.

A motion passed to approve the following noncertified staff coaching positions for the 2018-19 school year: Doug Foster, high school boys and girls cross country; Becca Miller, assistant high school boys and girls cross country; Aaron Watkins, varsity volleyball; Olivia Cummings, junior varsity volleyball; Allie Watkins, seventh- and eighth-grade volleyball; Dave Borchers, varsity boys basketball; Brandi Phlipot, high school cheerleaders.

In other business, the board:

• Reviewed the financial summary report, the updated spending plan, the three-year spending plan comparison and the five-year forecast. The latter was approved by a unanimous vote.

• Heard a report by Marcus Petitjean about various STEM activities that he has been developing for the students, as well as the K-6 STEM Night.

•Heard an update on the continuing discussions regarding the possibility of a Shelby Hills satellite location for a preschool program.

• Discussed the possibility of adding a supplemental administrative position.

• Approved the list of graduates for 2018.

• Heard a report on year-end activities at the school, including upcoming graduation and various awards programs, including field day and DARE graduation; summer school and summer reading and math challenges.

• Moved into executive session to discuss personnel employment.

By Patricia Ann Speelman pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.

