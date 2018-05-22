Auxiliary awards scholarships

SIDNEY — The Wilson Health Auxiliary has announced the winners of $500 scholarships for 2017-2018.

Three students were selected from a field of 19 applicants: Connor Bowers, son of Melissa and Greg Bowers, of Sidney, a Sidney High School graduate in his fifth year at Ohio Northern University, where he studies pharmacy; Tyler Kelch, son of David and Laura Henderson, of Sidney, a senior at Fairlawn Local Schools who will attend the Ohio State University to study nursing; and Hailey Wick, daughter of Michael Wick and Jim and Lori Frye, a senior at Lehman Catholic High School who will attend the University of Cincinnati to study nursing.