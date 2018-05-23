Turner in BW ceremony

BEREA — Brooke Turner, of De Graff, was nominated by faculty and staff to take part in Baldwin Wallace University’s 124th annual White Rose Ceremony.

Turner, a graduate of Bellefontaine High School majoring in acting, was asked to participate in recognition of her contribution to life at Baldwin Wallace. Turner also sang during the ceremony.

The White Rose Ceremony takes place each May on commencement day in memory of Philura Gould Baldwin, granddaughter of Baldwin Wallace founder John Baldwin and the school’s first librarian. At the behest of the Baldwin family, an oration is given and select female graduates carry white roses that serve as a memorial to Philura. There is no set of standards or criteria that must be met, but each woman must have, in her own unique way, distinguished herself by making a difference in the Baldwin Wallace community.

A member of the class of 1886, Philura started the school’s first library by collecting books as an undergraduate and cataloguing them according to Dewey’s new decimal system. The college colors of brown and gold, carried over from Baldwin University, were Philura’s suggestion. Following her death from tuberculosis at 26, Philura’s parents donated funds for a library which was dedicated in her memory in June 1894. The women of the White Rose represent the same commitment and contribution shown by the woman they honor.