Russia seniors prepare for graduation ceremony

RUSSIA — Thirty-five students will receive their diplomas when the Russia High School Class of 2018 graduates on Sunday, May 27. The ceremony will begin at 1:30 p.m. in the Clair C. Nabeau Gym.

Class President Rebecca Pinchot will welcome everyone to the ceremony.

Class valedictorians, at press time, are Claudia Counts, daughter of Rodney and Laura Counts; Luke Dahlinghaus, son of Dave and Denise Dahlinghaus; Megan Frazier, daughter of Tracy and Jackie Frazier; Claudia Heitkamp, daughter of Tom and Renea Heitkamp; Rebecca Pinchot, daughter of Brian and Kathy Pinchot; Olivia Quinter, daughter of Lisa Quinter; Grace Saunders, daughter of Rob and Cindy Saunders; Matthew Siefring, son of Vernon and Carmen Siefring; and Cameo Wilson, daughter of Derron and Kathy Wilson.

The class salutatorian is Dion Puthoff, son of Alfred and Mary Jo Puthoff.

The class colors are royal blue and gold. The motto is “It’s fine. Everything’s fine,” by author unknown. Scotty McCreery’s “Five More Minutes” was selected as the class song. The class flower is the yellow sunflower.

The baccalaureate ceremony was held Sunday, May 20, at 11 a.m. at St. Remy Church. Class Vice President Lauren Monnin welcomed the class, family and friends to the ceremony.

Members of the Class of 2018 are Peter Donald Art, Zachary Frederick Bell, Emily Janice Bohman, Hunter James Cohee, Xavier James Cordonnier, Claudia Marie Counts, Luke David Dahlinghaus, Jack Andrew Dapore, Michael Allen Ditmer, Vanessa Elizabeth Ford, Thomasina Corrine Francis, Megan Noelle Frazier, Claudia Ann Heitkamp, Mitchell Eugene Heuing and Brandon Douglas Koverman.

Also, Daril Robert Lavy, Levi Edward Lavy, Danielle Renee Luthman, Alexis Marie Monnin, Lauren Ann Monnin, Madeline Ann Moorman, Mishaylee Dawne O’Reilly, Destiny Jordan Osborne, Rebecca Christine Pinchot, Whitney Alexis Pleiman, Dion Josef Puthoff, Olivia Leree Quinter, Allison Grace Saunders, Glen Thomas Schulze, Avery Jo Shefbuch, Kylee James Sherman, Matthew Dennis Siefring, Cole Steven Simons, Carter Benjamin Stueve and Cameo Kathleen Wilson.

An honorary diploma will be presented to Cristina Elena Mendoza.