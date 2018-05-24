Graduation set for May 27 for NK Class of 2018

NEW KNOXVILLE — Graduation ceremonies for New Knoxville High School’s Class of 2018 will be held Sunday, May 27, at 2 p.m. in the high school gymnasium.

The members of the class have selected “Our lives are before us, our past is behind us, but our memories are forever with us” as their class motto. The class colors are red and gray. The class song is “Five More Minutes” by Scott McCreery.

The guest speaker for graduation will be Paul Kuhlman, a 1983 graduate of New Knoxville High School.

Class officers are Secretary Olivia Dryness, Treasurer Andrea Ott, President Joanna Frankenberg and Vice President Lauren Holescher.

Student council members are Sophia Hoelscher, Ben Lammers and Austin Albers.

Members of the New Knoxville Class of 2018 are:

• Austin Albers plans on attending Wright State University where he will be majoring in middle childhood education.

• Brittany Bambauer will be studying music therapy at Ohio University. She has been awarded the Ohio Focus Award, $1,000; Ohio Distinction Scholar Award, $1,000; Ohio Success Scholarship, $1,000; the Fine Arts Talent/Endowed Award, $1,000; Davis Family Scholarship, $1,000.

• Jack Bartholomew plans on attending the University of Northwestern Ohio where he’ll study auto and diesel technology.

• Chase Boysell plans on attending the Ohio State University where he’ll be majoring in civil engineering. He has been awarded $1,500 in scholarships.

• Sam Brown will attend the College of Wooster where he’ll major in physics. He has been awarded the Dean’s Scholarship worth $25,000 and various grants.

• Nicole Clesi will attend Bowling Green State University where she will major in English. She has been awarded $5,000 per year from Bowling Green State University.

• Emilea DeLisle will be attending Wright State University majoring in early childhood education. She has been awarded the Academic Scholarship worth $3,500.

• Olivia Dyrness will attend Xavier University i where she will study nursing. She has been awarded the Xavier University Dean’s Scholarship worth a reward of $17,500 per year for four years. She has also been awarded the Sons of the American Legion, the Dr. Mark Nitschke Scholarship, the National Honor Society Scholarship and the $1,000 Grand Lake Health System Family Scholarship.

• Addison Farley plans on attending the University of Cincinnati where she will be studying industrial design. She has been awarded the $500 Chuck and Theresa Rowen Scholarship and the $500 American Legion Scholarship.

• Delaney Farley will attend Bowling Green State University majoring in Film Production. She has been awarded the $500 Chuck and Theresa Rowen Scholarship and the $500 American Legion Scholarship.

• Joanna Frankenberg will be pursuing an agricultural communications degree with a minor in business and education at the Ohio State University-Lima. She is the recipient of a $500 New Bremen Ag. Boosters Scholarship. Joanna was also awarded the $1,000 NB/NK Rotary Scholarship and the $750 Tom, the $450 NKEA Educational Scholarship,the $1,000 Big Brothers/Big Sisters Scholarship, and the Gloria Gabel Memorial Educational Award.

• Sydney Greer plans on attending Wright State University Lake Campus.

• Elizabeth Halfacre will be entering the workforce after high school.

• Bailey Harden plans on attending Sinclair Community College majoring in surgical technology.

• Adam Hawkins is planning to attend Miami University in the fall.

• Jillian Heckman plans on attending Bowling Green State University in the fall where she will be studying accounting.

• Jack Henry has enrolled in the United States Marine Corps post-high school where he’ll be working in military police and corrections.

• Lauren Hoelscher will attend the University of Northwestern Ohio in the fall majoring in Health Information Technology and Healthcare Administration. She has been awarded the $250 Don and Lillian Schrolucke Scholarship and the $750 Tom and Gloria Gabel Memorial Educational Award. She also plans on cheering at UNOH.

• Sophia Hoelscher will be attending the Ohio State University Agricultural Technical Institution while studying animal sciences with a dairy specialization. She was awarded the Benjamin Lee and Tyler Roediger Memorial Scholarship.

• Faith Homan will attend the University of Dayton in the fall where she will be majoring in business. She has been awarded the Dean’s Merit Scholarship worth $13,500, the Textbook Scholarship worth $4,000, the Study Abroad Scholarship worth $3,000 and the Flyer Forever Grant worth $5,000. She was also awarded the Deloris Fischbach Memorial Scholarship.

• Seth Johnsen plans on entering the workforce after graduating.

• Alli Katterheinirch plans on studying nursing at Wright State Lake Campus in the fall.

• Jeremy Kuck will be entering the workforce post high school.

• Jonah Lageman plans on attending Wright State Lake Campus in the fall majoring in business management. He was awarded the $1,000 Minster Bank Scholarship and the $1,000 Ranger Athletic Booster Scholarship.

• Ben Lammers plans on attending in the fall the Ohio State University-Lima where he’ll be majoring in agriculture systems management.

• Caitlin Lammers will be attending Wright State University Lake Campus where she will be pursuing a nursing degree. She has been awarded the Raider Excellence Scholarship worth $2,500. Caitlin has also been awarded the $750 Tom and Gloria Gabel Memorial Educational Award, the $1,000 Ranger Athletic Booster Scholarship, the $1,000 NK/NB Rotary/WSU-Lake Scholarship, the National Honor Society Scholarship and the $400 NK/Washington Fire Department Firefighter Association Scholarship.

• Makenna Luedeke will be majoring in graphic design at Wright State University Lake Campus after high school. She was awarded the $200 Debra Heil Memorial Book Scholarship.

• Abbi Maggi will be attending Bowling Green State University where she will be studying English and French. She has been awarded the Presidential Scholars Award worth $11,220 per year or $44,880 total over four years. Abbi was awarded the NK German Club, the National Honor Society Scholarship and Historical Society Scholarship.

• Nathan Merges will be attending Ohio State University-Lima pursuing a physics major.

• Jared Naviello plans on attending a two-year university where he will be studying systems administration.

• Caroline Nelson plans on studying women’s studies at Wright State University.

• Haley Niemeyer plans on attending the School of Advertising Art where she will be studying Hybrid Design.

• Katelyn Niemeyer will attend the College of Modern Design in the fall where she plans on studying Graphic and Web Design.

• Andrea Ott will be attending the Ohio State University in Columbus majoring in business with a specialization in marketing in the fall. She was awarded the $1,000 Davis Family Scholarship. Andrea has been awarded the Ohio State Land Grant Scholarship which covers the full cost of attendance.

• Madison Ott plans on attending Wright State University Lake Campus majoring in Graphic Design.

• Elaine Poppe will be attending Miami University where she will major in microbiology and pre-medical studies. Elaine has been awarded the Red Hawk Excellence Scholarship worth $2,500 annually and the Bridges Scholarship worth $6,000 annually. She was also awarded the $1,000 First National Bank Scholarship.

• Bailee Puckett will be entering the workforce at Homan Inc. as a multi-area skilled tradesman.

• Kylie Roby will be attending Ball State University majoring in Hospitality and Food Management. She has been awarded the $500 Chuck and Theresa Rowen Scholarship.

• Zane Schroer plans on attending the University of Northwestern Ohio where he’ll be pursuing an Associate of Applied Science degree in Robotics and Automation Technology. He has been awarded the UNOH Senior Technical Scholarship worth $5,000.

• Isaiah Smith will be attending the Ohio State University Agricultural Technical Institute in Wooster in the fall majoring in crop management and soil conservation. He has been awarded the New Bremen Ag. Boosters Scholarship worth $500 and the OSU-ATI Scholarship worth $1,000. Isaiah was awarded the $500 NK/NB Rotary/Trade School Scholarship.

• Audrey Stachler plans on attending Eastern Michigan University where she will be majoring in speech-language pathology. She has been awarded the Emeral Scholarship (EMU) for a total of $28,000 over four years. Audrey has also been awarded the Fort Recovery Industries Scholarship, the National Honor Society Scholarship and the Kathy Howe Memorial Scholarship.

• Holli Starr will be attending a four-year college after high school where she will be studying something within the art field.

• Austin Thatcher will be entering the workforce after high school as an electrician for Area Energy and Electric.

• Nathan Tinnerman-Topp plans on attending The University of Findlay where he will be majoring in education. He was awarded the $1,000 Aufderhaar Memorial Scholarship.