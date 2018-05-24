SHS Class of 2018 graduation set for May 26

SIDNEY — Sidney High School will hold its graduation ceremony for the Class of 2018 on Saturday, May 26, at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Special music begins at 10 a.m. with the student processional starting at 10:20 a.m. The speakers will take the stage at 10:30 a.m.

The Sidney High School band, choir and orchestra will be performing “United We Stand” and the Sidney High School Alma Mater. The processional of “Pom and Circumstance” will be performed by the band and orchestra.

The symphonic choir will sing the “Star Spangled Banner.” Lauren Baker, Class of 2018 secretary, will lead the invocation. Baker is the daughter of Bill and Julie Baker. The welcome will be presented by Lucas Finke, Class of 2018 treasurer. He is the son of Eric and Leah Finke.

The introduction of speakers will be presented by Brooke Gessler, Sidney High School interim principal. Madison Frank, Class of 2018 president, and Laura Brady, National Honor Society president, will give the address for the ceremony. Frank is the daughter of Jon and Lori Frank. Brady is the daughter of Frank and Lisa Brady.

Brett Bickel will present the Class of 2018 for the awarding of diplomas. Board of Education President Robert Smith, Vice President Richard “Chip” Hix, and board members Mandi Croft, Linda Meininger and Jason Schaffner will present the diplomas to the graduates.

Superintendent John Scheu will present the challenge to the Class of 2018. Emma Dahlinghaus, Class of 2018 vice president, will lead the tassel ceremony. She is the daughter of Tom Dahlinghaus and Lola Fair.

The recessional will be performed by members of the Sidney High School music department.

The class motto is “Beginnings are usually scary and endings are usually sad, but it’s everything in between that makes life worth living,” by Bob Marley. The class flower is the sunflower. The class son is “On top of the World” by Imagine Dragons. The class colors are black and yellow.

No tickets are needed for the ceremony if it’s held at the football stadium. If the ceremony is moved inside due to inclement weather, seating will be limited to those with tickets.

The 250 members of the Class of 2018 include Kenneth Larry Alexander, Hayley Nicole Allspaw, Christina Marie Anderson, Madyson Renee Arbogast, Branten Lee Arnett, Thomas William Atwood, Aaron Paul Castaneda Badiola, Lauren Elizabeth Baker, Damion Lee Balensiefer, Allyson Rose Ball, Hayley Marie Barker, Jennifer Elaine Barnes, Justin Beard, Jenna Ann Beatty, Blake Tyler Bell, Emily Anne Bennett, Jenna Nawal Beremand, Andrew Caleb Blackford, Stephen Blackford, Rebecca Jene Blankenship, Caleb Michael Boberg, Tehya Marcaline Bockrath, Ariana Layne Bolin, Bailey Nicole Bowman, Isaiah Michael Bowser, Laura Elaine Brady, Kathleena Adele Braun, Courtney Marie Bridenbaugh, Josie Lauren Broaddrick, Noah Daniel Brown, Tessa Brown, Kristen Hannah Brunswick, Anthony J Thomas Brussell, Wilfred Marcus Sampson Brux, Casey Marie Bryant, Christian Anthony Bryant, Evan Caleb Burden, Danielle Christine Burnham, Claire Ellen Busse and Rodney Lee Campbell.

Also, Morgan Rhae Carey, Regan Kay Carey, Ethan Marcus Carlson, Dawson Alexander Carpenter, Micah Jewell Carter, Jessica Case, Jace Alan Chamberlin, QingQing Chen, Fredrick Anthony Clegg, Taylor Lynn Clemons, Paige Nicole Cline, Dylan Edward Cook, Hunter Scott Cook, Darion Reed Cotterman, Macey Lynn Cowan, Maria Lynn Cox, Ravyn Bailey Crall, Zoë Michelle Bay Crist, Jesse D Cupp, Hannah Kae Curl, Emma Ann Dahlinghaus, Raenah Elizabeth Daniel, Alyssa Deianna Davis, Benjamin W Davis, Sheyenne Desiree Davis, Logan Thomas Deal, Makayla Shania Delp, Tabitha Mary Donahue, Andrew Lee Douglas, Joseph Michael Douglas, Clayton Matthew Duckro, Auanna Marie Edens, Makenzie Dian Elliott, Ashtayn Lorretta Ellis, Brenna Arieanna Rashell Elmore, Payton Leanne Engle, Jocelyn Marie Fernandez and Michael Wayne Ferree.

Also, Jenna Juen Fields, Lucas Dale Finke, Madison LeeAnne Frank, Pauline Marie Frank, Kara Nicole Frantom, Jacob Tyler Freeman, Christian Scott Freisthler, Gage Alexander Fridley, Tiffany Ann Fugate, Caroline Elizabeth Gallimore, Holden Josiah Garber, Alicia Marie Garrett, Kaylee Jo Goff, Taylor Nicole Goings, Jayon Nishelle Golden, Alexjandria Marie Goodloe, Collin James Goodwin, Nathaniel Charles Gortt, Mystic Maesay Graham, Alix Renee Grieshop, Michael Eric Gusching, Austin Michael Ham, Jazmin Mari-ann Hammer, Nathan Clifford Haney, Madeline Rae Harp, Louis Hauff, Max Roger Hawk, Ciera Marie Hayes, Mackenzie Katherine Heffelfinger, Ryan Joseph Heins, Benjamin Lee Henderson and Kylie Henderson.

Also, Trenten Alexander Henderson, Drew Mackenzie Hereld, Robert D Herron Jr., Mackenzie Elizabeth Hickerson, Zackery Tyler Hicks, Pearl Ann Hinkle, Morgan Hoaglin, Todd Hostetler, Addison Janea Hudgins, Levi Scott Hurst, Kathryn Nicole Imke, Starla Re’Dawn Johnson, Emily Larraine Jones, Anthony Kane, Tylor Jacob Kane, Spencer Thomas Karn, Jessielynn Kay Kellerman, Jesse Lee Kelly, Alex Jordan Kestner, Calvin Allen Kieffer, Charles Arrel Kieffer, ShyAnn Re’Lynn Kinney, Daniel Alan Kiser, Preston Ian Knasel, Mina Marie Krieg, Jada Malyn Lee, Karlie Danielle Lee, Christopher A. Lee Jr., Caleb Allen Leffler, Autumn Marie Liles, Jared Wilbur Lindsey, Tuuli Sisko Lönnberg, Jesse Dillon Loza, Erin Elaine Luellen, Ayaka Sidney Machimura, Jhiear Ari Malveaux, Joshua Sanchez Marruffo, Sean Thomas Martin, Jordan Alan Marvin, Allison Lynn May, Collin Michael McClain, Mairi Jeanette McCoy, Devon Reed McLane, Sebastian Alexander Michael, Gavin Emory Miller, Seth Ryon Miller, Nathan Michael Miu, Taylor Morgan Rae Murphy, Morgen Nichole Murray, Matthew Glenn Musser, Brianna Dawn Napier and Autumn Lyn-Marie Neville.

Also, Taylor Elizabeth New, Kyle Frederic Noble, Chad Everett Nolen Jr., Caroline Pauline Nuss, Travis Doorley Oltman, Troy Forrest Oltman, Lauren Gale Ordean, Eliza Rose Santos Paet, Mason Michael Page, Rayaunna Mykell Partin, Eryka Marlene Pellman, Lane Alexander Persinger, Damion Scott Phillis, Taybor Lei Phomdouangsy, Thomas Allen Platt, Alyssa Dawn Presser, Khaila Brieann Price, Michaela Grace Raines, Nicholas James Rainey, Gabrielle Renee Rice, Aaron Paul Richmond, Naomi Lynn Riegel, Gabriel Righter, Madison Michelle Rittenhouse, Devan Gralling-Reginald Rogers, Demont De’Rachion Rucker, Shiann Raemarie Lee Russell, Meagan Kourtney Ryan, Jess M Schoepfle, Malte Schulze. Logan Ray Searcy, Brandon Dominic-Aaron Shadd, Haley Marie Shaw, Tyler Stephen Shiflett, Joshua Wayne Short, Ayla Marie-Lee Shropshire, Tyler Lee Sibert, Austin Richard Simon. Zachary Thomas Slone, Christian Matthew Smith, Dylan Thomas Smith, Iliyana Brandi-Faye Smith, Kayli Madison Smith, Lanehya Smith, Andrew Joseph Snyder, Ally Marie Spangler, Kirsten Louise Sparks and Joshua Leo Spaugy.

Also, Kelsey Alanna Spears, Noel Jane Spillers, Jordon Aleah Stanley, Kylie Rhiannon Stanley, Rylan Alexander Steenrod, Kelton Henery Stockton, Anthony Michael Straman, Caleb Robert Straman, Noah Clayton Stroop, Ashley Jordan Strunk, Xavion Alexander Strunk, Mouhamad Sy, Allen Daniel Tangeman, Sabastien Isiah Taylor, Lina Thiele, Lexi Susan Thompson, Emily Rose Tolbert, Noah Alexander Ulrey, Daichi Urata, Makayla Marie VanHook, Chase Michael VanTilburgh, Dalton James Lee Vaughn, Duda Viana, Kobey James Vondenhuevel, Rheba Dean Vonderhuevel, Avery Wayne Voress, Christian Scott Walker, Joshua Clay Walker, Megan Joyce Walker, Zane Christopher Walker, Seth Michael Wallace, Reese Mikela Walter, Devin Ray Watkins, Zachary Lee Webb, Ally Marie Werts, Madison Mychele White, Marshall David Wilson, John William Wimer, Nathaniel Thomas Wise, Paige Kantessa Wise and Sarah Abagail Wren.