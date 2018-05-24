Riverside awarded diplomas on Friday, May 18

DEGRAFF — Riverside High School held its 2018 graduation on Friday, May 18, at 6:30 p.m. at the high school gymnasium, 2096 County Road 24 S., DeGraff.

The class valedictorian was Jason Yoder and the class salutatorian was Kearstin Courter.

The class colors are teal and silver. The class motto is “One day you’re 17 and you’re planning for someday. And then quietly, without you ever really noticing, someday is today. And then someday is yesterday. And this is your life.” by One Tree Hill. The class flower is the stargazer lily.

The class officers are President Trey Lane, Vice President Caleb Stevens, Secretary Patyon Manahan and Treasurer Kierstyn Severt.

The high school principal is Kelly Kauffman. Scott Mann is the district’s superintendent.

The 68 members of the Riverside Class of 2018 are Hannah Lexie Allen, Kody Wayne Allen, Tessa Jo Allen, Gaven Daniel Anderson, Lauren Elizabeth Anderson, Kayla Ann Biddle, Madilynn Faith Bost, Darian Kay Boyer, Aaron Michel Brown, John Greg Bryant, Jadzia Reyn Alexander Café, Alexis Denis Carnes, Kearstin Dynae Courter, Ryan Matthew Cron, Kristin Taylor Davidson, Marissa Elaine Davis, Christian Joseph Downing, Makayla Jo Dunn, Kaylib Mykeal Edwards, Caitlyn Janine Elliott, Hayli LeeAnn Evans, Ciara Marie Feasel, Zachery Taylor Ford, Nicholas William Hall, GraceAnne Elizabeth Hawson, Ashten Riley Hines, Megan Grace Hollinger, James William Hudson, Evan Wesley Kauffman, Aaron Matthew Kean, Jovi Anne Nicole Kieffer, Rebekah Lea King, Brendon Trey Lane, Payton Brook Manahan, Jacob Phillip McKee, Kaleb Vincent Mescher, Matthew Koal Neeley and, Tailey Marie Neff.

Also, Brittney Lynne Neilsen, Elizabeth Renee Ordean, Alexa Corinne Plank, Ashley Renee Plank, Kiara Danielle Porter, Andrew Jason Racine, Joseph Anthony Renteria, Teisha Marie Ritter, Joshua Michael Ritzma, Brittany Nichole Robbins, Hailey Marie Robinson, Kailynn Jo Roby, Aaron Michael Ropp, Hunter Johnston Russell, Mikenna Grace Schneider, Kierstyn Brooke Severt, Matthew Aaron Smith, Alexis Renee Snow, Gavin Wilson Stallard, Ashland Paige Stanley, Caleb Joseph Stevens, Aubrie Mary-Ann Stillings, Quinlan Mikel Stobbe, Terry Connor Hughes Stryker, Tatiana Lynn Trout, Logan Eugene Whaley, Ethan Lee Williams, Jason Rodney Yoder, Dakota Allen Yoest and Brianna Marie Zimmerman.