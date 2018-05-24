JC names valedictorian, salutatorians

JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center Local School District has released the names of the valedictorian and salutatorians for the Class of 2018.

Emmee Farley, daughter of Jeff and Tracey Farley, has been named the class valedictorian. Salutatorians are Braden Heitkamp, son of Dana and Amy Heitkamp, and Bryce Sosby, son of Dwaine and Tina Sosby.

The Class of 2018 will receive their diplomas during graduation ceremonies planned for Sunday, May 27, at 1 p.m. in the Jackson Center High School auxiliary gymnasium.