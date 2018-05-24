JC graduation planned for May 27

JACKSON CENTER — Commencement ceremonies for the Jackson Center High School Class of 2018 will begin at 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 27, 2018, in the Jackson Center High School auxiliary gymnasium.

The class color is orange, black and silver. The class has selected “If we wait until we’re ready we’ll be waiting for the rest of our lives” by Lemony Snicket as their class motto. The class song is “My Wish” by Rascal Flatts. The class flower is the sunflower.

The 35 members of the Class of 2018 are Madilynn Platfoot, Connor Pipke, Andrea Allenbaugh, Braden Heitkamp, Maissen Akers, Gavin Booser, Frederick Bunke, Jeremy Burch, Katlyn Burt, Jordan Carr, Olivia Clark, Joseph Crouse, Bryanna Davis, Shelby Ducat, Heath Elliott, Trevor Elliott, Christian Enochs, Emme Farley, Jansen Frye, James Gambrel, Justin Herring, Kaylee Murphy, Jarrod Lee, Daija Martinez, Bryden Mathis, Parker Morris, Cassy Reese, Kennadie Reese, Haley Rogers, Coltin Rose, Dailyn Shaffer, Bryce Sosby, Darrien Walker, Madison Wisen and Madison Yarkosky.