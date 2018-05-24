11 to receive diplomas at Christian Academy graduation

SIDNEY — Eleven seniors will be receiving their high school diplomas during the 2018 Class of Christian Academy Schools graduation on Friday, May 25, at 7 p.m. The ceremony will be held in the Ralph J. Stolle Gymnasium at the school.

The class colors are navy blue and gray. The class motto is “A thousand-mile journey starts with a single step.” The class verse is “And we know that all things work together for the good to those who love God, to those who are called according to his purpose” (Romans 8:28). The class song is “September.”

The class valedictorian and salutatorian were announced on May 23.

The guest speaker will be Jeff Reep from Cedarville University. Reep was recognized as the 2008 Staff Member of the Year at Cedarville University. He coached collegiate basketball for 22 years. While at New Mexico State University, as the Associate Head Coach/ Assistant Coach, his team had 5 NCAA Division I Tournament Appearances (Sweet 16), and two NIT Appearances (Elite Eight). As the head basketball coach at Cedarville University, he was twice named the NCCAA Coach of the year. He currently is the FOCUS Leadership Instructor and adjunct professor in the Exercise and Sports Science Department, and academic enrichment department.

Members of the Class of 2018 are Lamar Abbott, Jacob Balta, Alexis Boersma, Josten Carpenter, Noah Joines, Josh Ledford, Hannah Michael, Charlene Pepiot, Katie Smitley, Michael Toal and Ben Young.