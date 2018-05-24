NEW BREMEN — The New Bremen High School Class of 2018 will receive their diplomas during graduation ceremonies planned for Sunday, May 27, at 2:30 p.m. at the high school gymnasium. The baccalaureate will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, May 27, in the James F. Dicke Auditorium.

The class valedictorian and salutatorian were not available at press time.

The class song is “Five More Mintutes” by Scotty McCreery. The class motto is “It’s not a question, but a lesson in time. It’s something unpredictable, but in the end I hope you’ve had the time of your life,” lyrics from “Good Riddance” by Green Day. The class flower is the potted cactus.

The class officers are President Avery Powers, Vice President Catiy Bergman, Secretary Nichole Wente and Treasurer Luke Vonderhaar. Student Council representatives are Celeste Kuck and Ashley Bowers.

Members of the Class of 2018 are Erica Laine Ahlers, Zachariah Josia Ahrns, Cassandra Marie Albers, Caleb William Alig, Steven Emmett Bailey, Zachary Michael Bensman, Caitlyn Corrine Bergman, Derek Ronald Bergman, ara Ann Berning, Emily Michelle Bertke, Alexis Nicole Blaine, Ashley Kay Bowers, Mariah Janae Boyle, Cale Joseph Brackman, Lillian Clarice Brautigam, Caleb Ryan Bundy, Sara Louise Champagne, Levi Thomas Clem, Logan Patrick Dicke, Hunter Rae Drewes, Anthony William Fark, Ezra Jack Ferguson, Zachary James Flaute, Julia Kristine Goettemoeller, Alexandria Danielle Goings, Evan Thomas Gregg, Halle Marlow Hemmelgarn, Erica Elizabeth Hirschfeld, Grant Matthew Hoehne, Jane Marie Homan, Paige Nicole Jones, Celeste Jane Kuck and Samantha Angela Kuck.

Also, Adrian Elijah Laughman, Tyler Donald Leichliter, Joseph Michael Maurer, Claire Elizabeth McClurg, Noah John Parlett, Ashley Dawn Paul, Koby Andrew Paul, Katelyn Nicole Paulus, Avery Matthew Powers, Wyatt Cole Puthoff, Elizabeth Ann Rickard, Samuel Roger Rutschilling, Charles Matthew Sailer, Adam Louis Schmitmeyer, Austin Carl Schmitmeyer, Keven Lee Schulze, Kenneth Charles Jacob Simindinger, Olivia Ann Smith, Josie Diana Sprague, Tara Nicole Springer, Gregory Ray Steed Jr., Katherine Ann Steineman, Marcella Felice Travis, Mykayla Leann Truman, Steven Luke Vonderhaar, Nichole Ann Wente, Hallie Lucille Amelia Whitten and Lucinda Rose Wynk.