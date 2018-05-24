Anna graduation slated for May 27

ANNA — Anna High School graduation ceremony for the Class of 2018 will be held Sunday, May 27, in the Anna High School Gymnasium. The ceremony will start at 3 p.m.

The class valedictorian and salutatorian were not available at presstime.

The class song is “See you Again” by Wiz Khalifa. The class colors are Tiffany blue and white. The sunflower is the class flower.

Members of the Class of 2018 have selected “If you want something you’ve never had, then you’ve got to do something you’ve never done” as their class motto.

National Honor Society members are Emily Albers, Carly Becker, Allison Bertke, Kirsten Brunswick, Logan Cathcart, Derek Coverstone, Emma Freytag, Abigail Gaydosh, Ashley Heitkamp, Jane Homans, Macey Huelskamp, Sarah Layman, Savanna Manger, Travis Meyer, Noah Rioch, Gracen Rogers, Alex Rose, Mackenzie Scullly, Rachel Shoemaker, Zachary White, Paige Wiktorowski and Alexa Wuebker.

The 104 members of the Class of 2018 are Cole Michael Albers, Emily Marie Albers, Emily Nichole Aufderhaar, Andrew Scott Balling, Austin James Barhorst, Hallie Shayne Bates, Carly Danielle Becker. Evan Michael Bensman, Wyatt Donald Bensman, Dylan Michael Berner, Luke Noah Berning, Keith Patrick Berning, Alex Matthew Bertke, Allison Nicole Bertke, Nichole Kathryn Marie Blackford, Dominic Edward Keith Bolin, Zane Thomas Joe Briggs, Andrew Markus Brodman, Kirsten Yvonne Brunswick, Ethan Paul Burd, Isaac Henry Cain, Tyler Michael Carity and Joel Alexander Cathcart.

Also, Logan James Cathcart, Ryan Michael Ciriegio, Allison Marie Cisco, Derek Isiah Coverstone, Connor Nicholas DeMoss, Alexander Chase Dircksen, Rylie Leeann Edwards, Rebekah Sian Emerson, Aidan Quinn Endsley, Stephanie Ellen Esser, Nickolas Kyle Ferguson, Robert Louis Flynn, Austin Kenneth Fogt, Emma Gabrielle Freytag, Abigail Leigh Gaydosh, Autum Renae’ Gillem, Donald Jeffrey Goguen, Trevor John Grieves, Zoey Rachelle Griffith, Paige Marie Harvey, Ashley Lynn Heitkamp, Tiffani Simone Higgins, Jane Elizabeth Homans, Antonio Isaiah Hornung, Macey Christine Huelskamp and Blake Thomas Ike.

Also, Noah John Iler, Austin Lee Ireton, Caleb Wayne Kauffman, Kajalpreet Kaur, Carley Danielle King, Elijah Jon Kuck, Ashley Eulalia Landis, Sarah Elizabeth Layman, Bailey Leann Luthman, Savanna Marie Manger, Austin Alexander McIntyre, Tyler Aaron McVety, Andrew Steven Meyer, Travis Clarence Meyer, Timothy Artemas Minnich, Jarod Xavier Moore, Katelynn Ezri Moore, Taylor Lee Ann Muter, Nicholas James Nowlin, Riley Kay Osborn, Maria Elizabeth Payne, Linda Caitlyn Perkins, Mason Grant Platfoot, Dallas Jay Poeppelman, Kacey Elizabeth Pulfer, Macey Lynn Richard, Noah Scott Rioch, Tanner James Robbins, Lexi Aleya Roediger, Gracen Kaylene Rogers and Alex J Rose

Also, Jada Marie Rowland, Parker Scott Russell, Erica Ann Marie Schulze, Samantha Kay Schulze, Mackenzie Lee Scully, Caleb Thomas Shepherd, Rachel Madison Shoemaker, Matthew Alan Skorupski, Kadyn Breann Smith, Mark William Snider, Kara Ann Steinke, Kyle Robert Stewart, Seth Jacob Stiefel, Nicole Lynn Stoll, Devyn Jacob Sutherland, Patrick Austin Toller, Nicholas Michael Tomanelli III, Joshua Michael Valentine, Brooke Lyn Werling, Zachary Joseph White, Benjamin Joseph Wical, Paige Jeannette Wiktorowski, Abraham William Wildermuth and Alexa Michelle Wuebker.