Fort Loramie School to present 60 diplomas to graduating seniors

FORT LORAMIE — Fort Loramie Local Schools will hold its 2018 graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 27, 2018, at 1 p.m. in the high school gymnasium.

The class valedictorians are Sophia Albers and Caitlin Bhollheimer. The salutatorian wasn’t named at presstime.

Daniel B. Holland, superintendent and Kreg J. Hollenbacher, high school principal, will be the guest speakers for the ceremony.

The class motto is “Chase your dreams, but always know the road that will lead you home again” by Tim McGraw. The class song is “My Town” by Montgomery Gentry. The class flower is the sunflower. The class poem is “Memories of a Lifetime” by Chloe Scheer.

The class president is Caitlin Bollheimer and the class vice president is Abigail Holthaus. Grace Ruhenkamp is the class treasurer. The class secretary is Hattie Meyer and the class historian is Danielle Poeppelman. Julie Goldschmidt is the class adviser and Katie Francis is the senior guidance counselor.

The high school band will perform “Pomp and Circumstance” and “The Olympic Spirit” and the high school choir will perform “The Mystery of Your Gift,” both under the direction of Kyle Knapke. There will also be a slideshow shown during the commencement exercises to reflect back on the memories the class has shared throughout their school years together.

Members of the Class of 2018 who received scholarships include:

Fort Loramie Board of Education Scholarship: Caitlin Bollheimer and Sophia Albers

Fort Loramie Athletic Booster Club Scholarship: Dylan Albers and Abby Holthaus

Studio Eleven Inc. Scholarship: Gabriel Olberding

Industrial Machining Services Inc. Darren Ruhenkamp Memorial Scholarship: Mike Hoying and Hattie Meyer

Fort Loramie Fire Department-Michael Hoying Memorial Scholarship: Mike Hoying

Community Foundation of Shelby County

Ratermann Insurance Agency Scholarship: Heather Eilerman

Lola Detrick Carmony Scholarship: Sophia Albers and Caitlin Bollheimer

Fort Loramie Knights of Columbus Youth Fund Scholarship: Brooke Raterman

Fort Loramie Achievement Community for Excellence

Fort Loramie ACE Scholarship: Caitlin Bollheimer and Grace Ruhenkamp

Herb Poeppelman Scholarship: Abby Holthaus

Madeline Maurer Scholarship: Gabriel Olberding

McDonald’s Ray A. Kroc Award: Grace Ruhenkamp

Osgood State Bank Volunteer Scholarship: Nathan Hausfeld

Fort Loramie Liberty Days Scholarship: Nathan Hausfeld

Fort Loramie Liberty Days 2017 Miss Independence Scholarship: Heather Eilerman

Fort Loramie Liberty Days 2017 Miss Independence Runners-Up Scholarship: Jada Gaier,

Brooke Raterman and Jenna Rosengarten

Fort Loramie Music Boosters Scholarship: Chloe Scheer, Grace Ruhenkamp,

Caitlin Bollheimer, Miranda Berning, Kaitlin Eilerman and Collin Luthman

Fort Loramie Education Association – Marie Quinlin Scholarship: Collin Luthman

Fort Loramie Teachers Scholarship: Morgan Holscher and Makenzie Ranly

Universal 1 Credit Union – Glen R. Kershner Memorial Scholarship: Nate Hausfeld

Fort Loramie Education Foundation

American Legion Post 355 Scholarship: Mike Hoying

Post 355 Legionnair, Auxillary & Sons Scholarship: Caitlin Bollheimer

Fort Loramie Community Service Club Scholarship: Morgan Holscher and Abby Holthaus

David B. and Julie E. Shuffelton Scholarship: Nathan Hausfeld

Ben-Med Fund Memorial Scholarship: Caitlin Bollheimer

Elmer H. Schafer Scholarship: Sophia Albers

Faulkner, Garmhausen, Keister, & Shenk Scholarship: Danielle Poeppelman

Homer and Mary Lou Bornhorst Family Scholarship: Craig Eilerman

Joe and Mary Borchers Memorial Scholarship: Jada Gaier

Red and Black Scholarship: Dylan Albers

Red and Black Memorial Scholarship: Cody Barhorst

Richard and Shirley Simon Memorial Scholarship: Austin Meyer

Urban E. Ratermann Scholarship: Jarrett Meyer

Minster Bank Scholarship: Alaina Pleiman

John and Victoria Albers Memorial Scholarship: Collin Luthman

Paul and Veronica Perin Scholarship: Hattie Meyer

Mike and Mary Jo Barhorst Family Scholarship: Miranda Berning

Ralph W. Eilerman Family Scholarship: Clay Eilerman

The 60 members of the Class of 2018 are Dylan Richard Albers, Sophia Louise Albers, Nicole Jo Allen, Cody Jack Barhorst, Emily Marie Barhorst, Parker Matthew Barhorst, Evan Philip Berning, Miranda Renee Berning, Caitlin Marie Bollheimer, Dillon Thomas Braun, Lindsay Marie Bruggeman, Ashley Marie Brussell, Brandon Lee Coverstone, Kole Michael Egbert, Clayton Michael Eilerman, Craig William Eilerman, Heather Suzanne Eilerman, Kaitlin Ann Eilerman, Lane Robert Eilerman, Lauren Rose Eilerman, Robert Joseph Frey, Jada Nicole Gaier, Seth Andrew Gephart, Nathan Thomas Hausfeld, Morgan Leann Holscher, Abigail Marie Holthaus, Megan Ann Holthaus, Nolan Eugene Holthaus, Ryan Thomas Holthaus, Michael Ryan Hoying, Deskin Jay Kacin and Faith Hope Kaminski.

Also, Cecily Lynn Keller, Collin Edward Luthman, Erica Rose May, Austin Paul Meyer, Caitlin Marie Meyer, Hattie Marie Meyer, Jarrett Francis Meyer, Justin David Meyer, Gabriel Marie Olberding, Alaina Nicole Pleiman, Caleb Matthew Pleiman, Danielle Marie Poeppelman, Samuel Joseph Puthoff, Makenzie Mae Ranly, Bradyn Robert Ransdell, Brooke Christine Raterman, Jenna Renee Rosengarten, Grace Kemna Ruhenkamp, Chloe Emmalee Scheer, John Michael Schulze Jr., Austin Joseph Siegel, Maxine Evelyn Siegel, Noah Jediah Siegel, Tyler Norbert Siegel, Avory Jayne Smith, Troy William Sturwold, Shea Addyson Emil Swick and Jenna Marie Thomas.