SIDNEY — Fairlawn High School will hold its graduation ceeremony on Sunday, May 27, at 2 p.m. in the school gym. Forty-eight students will receive their diplomas.

The class motto is “Life isn’t how many breaths you take, it’s about the moments that take your breath away” by Will Smith. The class song is “My Wish” by Rascal Flatts. The class flower is a blue tipped white rose.

The graduation speaker will be Liz Maxson, Fairlawn High School English teacher.

The valedictorian is Stephen Blanford, son of Jeremy Blanford and Heather Blanford. The co-salutatorians are Abigail Goins, daughter of Greg and Pamela Goins, and Annie Stemen, daughter of Tony and Amy Stemen.

Members of the Fairlawn High School Class of 2018 are Noah Jay Allison, Cody Daniel Ambos, Daringer Mack Bernardi, Wolfgang Dimitrie Biedermann, Stephen William Blanford, Macy May Boeke, Andrew Gabriel Brautigam, Tyler Eugene Bunner, Gabrel Seth Burton, Courtney Catherine Compton, Derby Allen Corner, Jacob Austin Couchot, Michaela Anne Cromes, Shasta Elizabeth Ann Curtis, Joshua Matthew Davidson, Charles Ray Dilsaver, Ciera Dawn Driskell, Dakota Kenneth Edge, Nicholas Andrew Garrett and Derek Michael Goff.

Also, Abigail Nicole Goins, Dakota Jack Graves, Grace Madelyn Hageman, Sean Jeremy Hatfield, Luke Sam William Hickman, Tyler Jay Kelch, Jedidiah Emilio Linniman, Owen Knievel Moorman, James Douglas Rayl, Chase Nicholas Reichert, Troy Earl Rinehart, Ethan Ronald Roe, Cassandra Lynn Sayre, Noah Scott Schnipke, Aliya Marie Sharp, Katlynn Darnell Shaw, Mitchell Jonathan Smith, Annie Lynn Stemen, Clara Elizabeth Strunk, Joshua Thomas Dean Swigart, Aarron Kristofer Swiger, Andrew Michael Taylor, Charles Jace Taylor, Garrett Andrew Vondenhuevel, Jacob Bernard Ward, Lauren Nicole Weinschenk, Lane Austin Wells and Austin Michael Wolaver.

An honorary diploma will be presented to foreign exchange student Jenny Lang.