Posted on by


Members of the Fairlawn High School Class of 2018 are, first row, Austin Wolaver, Daringer Bernardi, Cody Ambos, Gabe Burton, Dakota Edge and Luke Hickman; second row, Cassandra Sayre, Michaela Cromes, Katlynn Shaw, Jenny Lang, Macy Boeke, Shasta Curtis, Abigail Goins, Ciera Driskell, Annie Stemen, Courtney Compton, Grace Hageman, Lauren Weinschenk, Aliya Sharp and Clara Strunk; third row, Ethan Roe, Noah Schnipke, Stephen Blanford, Drew Brautigam, Derby Corner, Troy Rinehart, Dakota Graves, Tyler Kelch, Jace Taylor, Nicholas Garrett, Lane Wells and Noah Allison; fourth row, Garrett Vondenhuevel, Aarron Swiger, Mitchell Smith, James Rayl, Andrew Taylor, Jacob Couchot and Jacob Ward. Not pictured,Wolfgang Biedermann, Tyler Bunner, Joshua Davidson, Charles Dilsaver, Derek Goff, Sean Hatfield, Jedidiah Linniman, Owen Moorman, Chase Reichert and Joshua Swigart.

Members of the Fairlawn High School Class of 2018 are, first row, Austin Wolaver, Daringer Bernardi, Cody Ambos, Gabe Burton, Dakota Edge and Luke Hickman; second row, Cassandra Sayre, Michaela Cromes, Katlynn Shaw, Jenny Lang, Macy Boeke, Shasta Curtis, Abigail Goins, Ciera Driskell, Annie Stemen, Courtney Compton, Grace Hageman, Lauren Weinschenk, Aliya Sharp and Clara Strunk; third row, Ethan Roe, Noah Schnipke, Stephen Blanford, Drew Brautigam, Derby Corner, Troy Rinehart, Dakota Graves, Tyler Kelch, Jace Taylor, Nicholas Garrett, Lane Wells and Noah Allison; fourth row, Garrett Vondenhuevel, Aarron Swiger, Mitchell Smith, James Rayl, Andrew Taylor, Jacob Couchot and Jacob Ward. Not pictured,Wolfgang Biedermann, Tyler Bunner, Joshua Davidson, Charles Dilsaver, Derek Goff, Sean Hatfield, Jedidiah Linniman, Owen Moorman, Chase Reichert and Joshua Swigart.


Courtesy photo

Blanford


Courtesy photo

Stemen


Courtesy photo

Goins


Courtesy photo

SIDNEY — Fairlawn High School will hold its graduation ceeremony on Sunday, May 27, at 2 p.m. in the school gym. Forty-eight students will receive their diplomas.

The class motto is “Life isn’t how many breaths you take, it’s about the moments that take your breath away” by Will Smith. The class song is “My Wish” by Rascal Flatts. The class flower is a blue tipped white rose.

The graduation speaker will be Liz Maxson, Fairlawn High School English teacher.

The valedictorian is Stephen Blanford, son of Jeremy Blanford and Heather Blanford. The co-salutatorians are Abigail Goins, daughter of Greg and Pamela Goins, and Annie Stemen, daughter of Tony and Amy Stemen.

Members of the Fairlawn High School Class of 2018 are Noah Jay Allison, Cody Daniel Ambos, Daringer Mack Bernardi, Wolfgang Dimitrie Biedermann, Stephen William Blanford, Macy May Boeke, Andrew Gabriel Brautigam, Tyler Eugene Bunner, Gabrel Seth Burton, Courtney Catherine Compton, Derby Allen Corner, Jacob Austin Couchot, Michaela Anne Cromes, Shasta Elizabeth Ann Curtis, Joshua Matthew Davidson, Charles Ray Dilsaver, Ciera Dawn Driskell, Dakota Kenneth Edge, Nicholas Andrew Garrett and Derek Michael Goff.

Also, Abigail Nicole Goins, Dakota Jack Graves, Grace Madelyn Hageman, Sean Jeremy Hatfield, Luke Sam William Hickman, Tyler Jay Kelch, Jedidiah Emilio Linniman, Owen Knievel Moorman, James Douglas Rayl, Chase Nicholas Reichert, Troy Earl Rinehart, Ethan Ronald Roe, Cassandra Lynn Sayre, Noah Scott Schnipke, Aliya Marie Sharp, Katlynn Darnell Shaw, Mitchell Jonathan Smith, Annie Lynn Stemen, Clara Elizabeth Strunk, Joshua Thomas Dean Swigart, Aarron Kristofer Swiger, Andrew Michael Taylor, Charles Jace Taylor, Garrett Andrew Vondenhuevel, Jacob Bernard Ward, Lauren Nicole Weinschenk, Lane Austin Wells and Austin Michael Wolaver.

An honorary diploma will be presented to foreign exchange student Jenny Lang.

Members of the Fairlawn High School Class of 2018 are, first row, Austin Wolaver, Daringer Bernardi, Cody Ambos, Gabe Burton, Dakota Edge and Luke Hickman; second row, Cassandra Sayre, Michaela Cromes, Katlynn Shaw, Jenny Lang, Macy Boeke, Shasta Curtis, Abigail Goins, Ciera Driskell, Annie Stemen, Courtney Compton, Grace Hageman, Lauren Weinschenk, Aliya Sharp and Clara Strunk; third row, Ethan Roe, Noah Schnipke, Stephen Blanford, Drew Brautigam, Derby Corner, Troy Rinehart, Dakota Graves, Tyler Kelch, Jace Taylor, Nicholas Garrett, Lane Wells and Noah Allison; fourth row, Garrett Vondenhuevel, Aarron Swiger, Mitchell Smith, James Rayl, Andrew Taylor, Jacob Couchot and Jacob Ward. Not pictured,Wolfgang Biedermann, Tyler Bunner, Joshua Davidson, Charles Dilsaver, Derek Goff, Sean Hatfield, Jedidiah Linniman, Owen Moorman, Chase Reichert and Joshua Swigart.
http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/05/web1_FairlawnClass2018-copy.jpgMembers of the Fairlawn High School Class of 2018 are, first row, Austin Wolaver, Daringer Bernardi, Cody Ambos, Gabe Burton, Dakota Edge and Luke Hickman; second row, Cassandra Sayre, Michaela Cromes, Katlynn Shaw, Jenny Lang, Macy Boeke, Shasta Curtis, Abigail Goins, Ciera Driskell, Annie Stemen, Courtney Compton, Grace Hageman, Lauren Weinschenk, Aliya Sharp and Clara Strunk; third row, Ethan Roe, Noah Schnipke, Stephen Blanford, Drew Brautigam, Derby Corner, Troy Rinehart, Dakota Graves, Tyler Kelch, Jace Taylor, Nicholas Garrett, Lane Wells and Noah Allison; fourth row, Garrett Vondenhuevel, Aarron Swiger, Mitchell Smith, James Rayl, Andrew Taylor, Jacob Couchot and Jacob Ward. Not pictured,Wolfgang Biedermann, Tyler Bunner, Joshua Davidson, Charles Dilsaver, Derek Goff, Sean Hatfield, Jedidiah Linniman, Owen Moorman, Chase Reichert and Joshua Swigart. Courtesy photo

Blanford
http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/05/web1_BlanfordStephen.jpgBlanford Courtesy photo

Stemen
http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/05/web1_stemenAnnie-003-copy.jpgStemen Courtesy photo

Goins
http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/05/web1_GoinsAbbey-003-copy.jpgGoins Courtesy photo

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU