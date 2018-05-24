Valedictorian, salutatorian named for NB Class of 2018

NEW BREMEN — New Bremen High School has released the names of its valedictorian and salutatorian for the Class of 2018.

Wyatt Puthoff, son of Brian and Amy Puthoff., has been named valedictorian. The class salutatorian is Steven “Luke” Vonderhaar, son of Steve and Angie Vonderhaar.

In school, Puthoff was a member of the National Honor Society, the Student Council, the Student District Leadership Team and he lettered in both football and baseball. He attended Buckeye Boys State, was a New Bremen Ambassador at the Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Conference and was New Bremen’s Franklin B Walter All Scholastic Achievement Award recipient.

Puthoff is also a member of the Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, where he was an active member of their Youth Group, serves as a Eucharistic Minister and was a member of their CYO Basketball team. Puthoff also volunteered at the Holy Angels Soup Kitchen and Joint Township District Memorial Hospital in St. Marys. He currently works at Elmwood Assisted Living in New Bremen. Puthoff plans to study Aerospace Engineering in college at The Ohio State University, with a minor in Aviation.

Vonderhaar is a member of the National Honor Society and was the Senior Class treasurer. With the support of faculty and community members, Vonderhaar also founded the new Cardinal Business Club at New Bremen High School.

Vonderhaar is a 3-year varsity letterman in basketball and a 4-year varsity letterman in baseball. As a senior, Vonderhaar was named to the MAC all conference second team in basketball and to the MAC all conference first team in baseball. As a junior, Vonderhaar was given an honorable mention for the MAC all conference basketball team and named to the MAC all conference first team in baseball. In 2017, Vonderhaar was named to the Ohio High School Coach’s Association all-Ohio baseball second team.

After graduation, Vonderhaar plans to attend The Ohio State University and major in Finance.

New Bremen’s graduation ceremony will be held Sunday, May 27, at 2:30 p.m. at the high school gymnasium. The baccalaureate will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, May 27, in the James F. Dicke Auditorium.