Lehman graduation slated for May 27

SIDNEY — Lehman Catholic High School will present diplomas to members of the Class of 2018 on Sunday, May 27, 2018, at 2 p.m. in the Schalter Family Gymnasium at the school.

The baccalaureate Mass will begin with a prelude at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 25, 2018, at Holy Angels Catholic Church. Mass will start at 7:30 p.m.

The class valedictorian is Melanie Brunner, daughter of John and Julie Brunner, of Sidney. She is planning to attend Indiana University, where she will major in premed.

The salutatorian is Tyler Lachey, son of Joe and Shannon Lachey, of Sidney. He is planning to attend West Point and major in engineering.

The class colors are white and navy. The class flower is the white rose.

The Academic Hall of Fame members will be announced at graduation.

The guest speakers are Susan M. Gibbons, director of educational services and superintendent of Catholic schools for the Archdiocese of Cincinnati, Brunner and Lachey.

The 51 members of the Class of 2018 are Maria Adams, Brandon Barhorst, Aldo Barrera, Alvaro Barrera, Miriam Bezy, Zachary Bopp, Camille Brown, Melanie Brunner, Timothy Buechter, Michael Bunker, Grace Dexter, Jake Emrick, Theresa Flood, Ryan Goettemoeller, Collin Haller, Max Hamlin, Alexandra Herrmann, Abigail Jones, Anthony Karns, Mehak Kaur, Haylee Klikovits, Lauren Larger and Tyler Lachey.

Also, Kameron Lee, Meaghan McDonald, Madeline McFarland, Brogan McIver, Alanna O’Leary, Leah Peoples, Alexandria Read, Logan Richard, Samuel Ritze, Natalie Rocke, Preston Rodgers, Molly Safreed, Seth Sargent, Natalie Schmidt, Ryan Schmidt, Clare Schmiesing, Ellie Scott, Braiden Sherman, Skye Shi, Owen Smith, Caitlin Swallow, Amanda Titterington, Madeline Voisard, Kelsey Weber, Griffin West, Michael Wesner, Hailey Wick and Samuel Young.