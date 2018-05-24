Minster to present diplomas to 63 graduates

MINSTER — Sixty-three Minster High School students will receive their diplomas during graduation ceremonies set for Sunday, May 27, at 1 p.m. in the Minster Elementary School gymnasium, 50 E. Seventh St., Minster.

The baccalaureate Mass will begin at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, May 27, at St. Augustine Church, 48 N. Hanover St., Minster.

The class valedictorian is Erin Keller, daughter of Ron and Leanne Keller. She plans to attend Ohio State University.

Maya Watercutter, daughter of Jeff and Lisa Watercutter, is the class salutatorian. She plans to attend the University of Findlay, where she will major in biology.

The class president is Jenna Nixon. The vice president is Lillian Hirschfeld. Pilar Slonkosky is the class secretary. The treasurer is Alice Schmiesing. The student council representatives are Grace Butler and Adam Knapke.

The class song is “Give Me Back My Hometown” by Eric Church. The class motto is “Wish I had me a pause button. Moments like those Lord knows I’d hit it, and give myself five more minutes” by Scotty McCreery

The class flower is the orange carnation. The class colors are orange and black.

The high school principal is Dr. Jason Spencer.

Members of the Minster High School Class of 2018 and their plans after graduation are:

• Amanda Katherine Baldwin is continuing her education through Project Search

• Daniel William Henry plans to attend The Ohio State University and major in Agricultural Systems Management

• Jordan Elaine Berelsman will attend the University of Toledo

• Austin William Bernard will be continuing his education at the Transitions Unit

• Gavin Duke Bernhold is entering the workforce at Precision Strip

• Anthony James Boehnlein is planning to attend Univerity of Dayton to major in International Business

• Claire Alexis Borgerding will be attending The Ohio State University and majoring in Business Administration

• Collin Michael Bornhorst will be attending Bowling Green State University to major in Sales & Services Marketing

• Andrew Frank Broering will be attending Hobart & William Smith Colleges to major in Chemistry/Pre-Med

• Abigail Elizabeth Brown will be attending Columbus State Community College majoring in Early Childhood Education

• Abigail Lynn Brown will be attending Univerity of Toledo majoring in Nursing

• Grace Elizabeth Butler will be attending Butler University of Kentucky majoring in Architecture

• Ryan Keller Cavanaugh will be attending Miami University Software majoring in Engineering & Computer Science

• Mya Nichole Dirksen will be attending Miami University majoring in Biology/Neuroscience

• Allison Patricia Fischer will be attending Clemson University majoring in Biomedical Engineering

• Cassie Johanna Francis will be attending Xaiver University majoring in Nursing

• Rene Gabel will be attending Wright State University – Lake Campus majoring in Graphic Design

• Aria Reece Ann Gibson will be attending Purdue University majoring in Veterinarian Technician

• Emma Marie Goodwin will be attending Bowling Green State University majoring in Early Childhood Education

• Chance Michael Goubeaux will be entering the workforce at Precision Strip

• Allison Renee Grieshop will be attending Ohio University majoring in Physical Therapy

• Timothy J. Grissett will be entering the workforce at Cotterman & Company

• Lauren Marie Hagelberger will be attending Wright State University – Lake Campus majoring in Graphic Design

• Jared Alan Heitkamp will be attending Ball State University majoring in Landscape Architecture

• Zachary John Heuker will be attending entering the workforce at Nidec Minster

• Catherine T. Hilgefort will be attending entering the workforce

• Lillian Kathleen Hirschfeld will be attending Ohio Northern University/Army ROTC majoring in Political Science

• Jacob Gregor Hoying will be attending Wright State University – Lake Campus

• Taylor Brooke Hoying will be attending Bowling Green State University majoring in Early Childhood Education

• Alec Joseph Huber will be attendingUniversity of Toledo majoring in Electrical Engineering

• Jared Scott Huelsman will be attending University of Toledo majoring in Civil Engineering

• Jeremy Daniel Kauffman will be attending University of Dayton majoring in Marketing

• Erin Olivia Keller will be attending The Ohio State University

• Adam Richard Knapke will be attending University of Cincinnati majoring in Business Analytics

• Hannah Judith Koenig will be enlisting in the US Navy

• Taylor Denise Kogge will be attending Ohio Northern University majoring in Early Childhood Education

• Morgan Leeann Kuether will be attending Wright State University – Lake Campus majoring in Nursing

• Alexander John Lehmkuhl will be attending University of Toledo majoring in Civil Engineering

• Rebecca Leann Lehmkuhl will be attending University of Cincinnati majoring in Nursing

• Nathaniel Joseph Moeller will be attending University of Toledo majoring in Education

• Jenna Lee Nixon will be attending University of Toledo majoring in Nursing

• Katherine Ruth Perryman will be attending Creative Images Institute majoring in Cosmetology

• Paige Louise Philippswill be attending Miami University majoring in Biomedical Engineering

• Carter A. Pohl will be attending University of Cincinnati majoring in Computer Engineering

• Carley S. Prenger will be attending University of Cincinnati – Blue Ash majoring in Sports Management

• Maxwell L. Prenger will be majoring in Athletic Training at a college to be determined

• Lucas J. Puthoff will be attending Wright State University – Lake Campus majoring in Education

• Morgan McCall Raible will be attending Wright State University – Lake Campus majoring in Multimedia Design

• Seth Michael Reeves will be attending University of Northwestern Ohio majoring in HVAC/R Technology

• Joshua Ryan Riethman will be enlisting in the US Air Force

• Alice Jean Schmiesing will be attending Ohio University majoring in Biological Sciences/Pre-Med Tract

• Emma Catherine Schmiesing will be attending The Ohio State University majoring in Biology & Criminology

• Isaac Werner Schmiesing will be attending Ohio Northern University majoring in Pharmacy

• Trevor Quinten Seger will be entering the workforce at Precision Strip

• Austin Philip Shinabery will be attending Wright State University – Lake Campus majoring in Agribusiness Managment

• Mariana Pilar Slonkosky will be attending Franciscan University of Steubenille majoring in Nursing

• Logan C. Tebbe will be attending University of Toledo majoring in Mechanical Engineering

• Kendra Anne Thien will be attending The Ohio State University majoring in Nursing

• Paige Elizabeth Thobe v The Ohio State University majoring in Journalism

• Maya Nicole Watercutter will be attending University of Findlay majoring in Biology

• Carlie Watkins will be attending Heidelberg University majoring in Biology

• Shania Emerald Weigandt will be attending University of Dayton

• Cricket Wuebker will be attending University of Akron majoring in Biomedical Science

• Regan Lynn Wuebker will be attending Miami University majoring in Speech & Language Pathology