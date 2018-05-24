Botkins graduation planned for May 27

BOTKINS — Botkins Local School District will hold its 2018 graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 27, at 1:30 p.m. in the Botkins Junior High School gymnasium.

The class valedictorians are Nick Buettner, Valerie Christman, Lily Koenig, Dani Schneider, Danielle Schwartz and Grace Weatherhead.

The class color is navy and metallic gold. The motto is “Do not go whre the path may lead, go instead where there is no path and leave a trail.” The class song is “Time of My Life” by Greenday.

Members of the Class of 2018 are Robert Earl Ray Adams, Scotlynn Trinity Armstrong, Hannah Mae Bailey, Vincent David Bajwa, Sarah Rose Bergman, Joshua Christopher Brown, Ryan David Brown, Nicholas Kenneth Buettner, Ethan Daniel Butcher, Jamie Marie Carducci, Jimmy Thomas Carducci Jr., Kierstin Ray Carter, Valerie Rose Christman, Caleb Coleman Daum, McKenzie Jo Depinet, Zane Adam Egbert, Olivia Catherine Frances Ewry, Brooklyn Faith Flora, Jenna Renee Free, Trevor Alan Frey, Wyatt James Frey, Wesley Lucas Frilling and Austin Paul Fullenkamp.

Also, Ashleigh Renee Gibson, Alex James Gossard, Grant Thomas Greve, Logan Alexander Gross, Allison Kaelee Hatfield, Jessica Leigh Haywood, Ethan Zakary Homan, Courtney Nicole Hufford, Alysha Danielle Jenkins, Edward Anthony Kill, Aaron Christopher Kinstle, Lillian Shirie Koenig, Paige Nichole Lane, Cassie Danielle McGowan, Pierce Micheal Meyer, Matthew Dietrich Oellerman, Robert Allen Ott, Claire Elizabeth Peterman, Matthew Bryce Prout, Alexander Kyle Reed, Danielle Josephine Schneider, Danielle Maria Schwartz, Cole Bradlee Shaffer, Isaac Hunter Steinke, Jillian Rachel Thurmond, Keaton Donald Topp, Alexis Marie Vehorn and Grace Carolyn Weatherhead