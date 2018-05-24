Upper Valley Career Center convocation set for May 24

PIQUA — Upper Valley Career Center will hold its annual convocation honoring senior class members on Thursday, May 24, 2018, at 7 p.m. at Hobart Arena, Troy.

The three top scholars for the Class of 2018 are Holden Garber, Sidney, electrical trades; Olivia Quinter, Russia, cosmetology; and Haley Stine, Newton, medical careers academy. All four have a 4.0 cumulative GPA based on a seven semester 4.0 nonweighted scale.

Local students completing their course of study at Upper Valley Career Center include

Anna High School: Ryan Michael Ciriegio, Electrical Trades; Blake Thomas Ike, Manufacturing & Machining Technologies; Austin Lee Ireton, Electrical Trades, Timothy Artemas Minnich, HVAC/R Technologies; Macey Lynn Richard, Cosmetology; Parker Scott Russell, Electrical Trades; Mark William Snider, Automotive Technologies; and Brooke Lyn Werling, Cosmetolog.

Botkins High School: Robert Earl Ray Adams, Electrical Trades; Vincent David Bajwa, Building/Grounds Maintenance; Kierstin Ray Carter, Medical Careers Academy; Caleb Coleman Daum, Ag & Power Technologies; McKenzie Jo Depinet, Teacher Academy; Alex James Gossard, Electrical Trades; Ethan Zakary Homan, Pre-Engineering & Design Technologies; Edward Anthony Kill, Aerospace Occupations; Pierce Michael Meyer, Welding Technologies; Matthew Dietrich Oellerman, Manufacturing & Machining Technologies; Cole Bradlee Shaffer, HVAC/R Technologies; and Isaac Hunter Steinke, Ag & Power Technologies.

Christian Academy School: Lamar Johnson Abbott Auto Services.

Fairlawn High School: Noah Jay Allison, Welding Technologies Fairlawn; aringer Mark Bernardi, HVAC/R Technologies; Wolfgang Demitri Biedermann, Welding Technologies; Tyler Eugene Bunner, Automotive Technologies; Derby Allan Corner, Carpentry; Jacob Austin Couchot, HVAC/R Technologies; Charles Ray Dilsaver, Ag & Power Technologies; Derek Michael Goff, Auto Collision Repair Technologies; Dakota Jack Graves, Carpentry; Sean Jeremy Hatfield, Ag & Power Technologies; Jedidiah Emelio Linniman, Electrical Trades; Owen Knievel Moorman, Aerospace Occupations; James Douglas Rayl, Computer Information Technologies; Chase Nicholas Reichert, Electrical Trades; Troy Earl Rinehart, Electrical Trades; Noah Scott Schnipke, Environmental Occupations; Clara Elizabeth Strunk, Exercise Science; Joshua Thomas Dean Swigart, Electrical Trades; and Jacob Bernard Ward, Environmental Occupations.

Fort Loramie High School: Nicole Jo Allen, Cosmetology; Emily Marie Barhorst, Cosmetology; Parker Matthew Barhorst, Manufacturing & Machining Technologies; Dillon Thomas Braun, Manufacturing & Machining Technologies; Lindsay Marie Bruggeman, Cosmetology; Ashley Marie Brussell, Medical Careers Academy; Brandon Lee Coverstone, Automotive Technologies; Lane Robert Eilerman, HVAC/R Technologies; Robert Joseph Frey, Manufacturing & Machining Technologies; Seth Andrew Gephart, Welding Technologies; Nathan Thomas Hausfeld, Manufacturing & Machining Technologies Fort; Megan Ann Holthaus, Medical Careers Academy; Nolan Eugene Holthaus, Manufacturing & Machining Technologies; Deskin Jay Kacin Electronic, Applications; Caitlin Marie Meyer, Design and Digital Print Technologies; Justin David Meyer, Pre-Engineering & Design Technologies; Makenzie Mae Ranly, Early Childhood Education & Care; Bradyn Robert Ransdell, Aerospace Occupations; John Michael Schulze, Environmental Occupations; Austin Joseph Siegel, Electrical Trades; Tyler Norbert Siegel, HVAC/R Technologies; Avory Jayne Smith, Medical Careers Academy; Troy William Sturwold, Ag & Power Technologies; and Jenna Marie Thomas, Medical Careers Academy/

Houston: Donavon, James Azbill Environmental Occupations; Tristan James Brandenburg, Computer Information Technologies; Preston Michael Branscum, Ag & Power Technologies; Rosalena Elizabeeth Bryant, Medical Careers Academy; Colin James Cantrill, Environmental Occupations; James Edward Cox, Computer Information Technologies; Brandon Alexander Darner, Design and Digital Print Technologies; Regan Eileen DeMotte, Veterinary Science; Joshuah Soloman, Douglas Automotive Technologies; Deandra Phillys Fair, Carpentry; Kristen Nicole Gillem, Interactive Media Houston; Jack A. Gilson, Electrical Trades; Alexyce Danielle Goings, Ag & Power Technologies; Robert A. Harris, Electronic Applications; Katelynn Donita Herbert, Medical Careers Academy; Hunter Ryan Herrick, Environmental Occupations; Bradley Isaac Hickerson, Manufacturing & Machining Technologies; Autumn Lynn Jones ,Cosmetology; Mary-Jo A. Meyer, Veterinary Science; McKenna Tyanne Murray, Cosmetology; Dylan Lee Nagel, Auto Collision Repair Technologies; Russell Dodge Nishwitz, Electronic Applications; Tristen Samuel Paul, Environmental Occupations; Jennica Ann Pingleton, Auto Collision Repair Technologies; Kylea Catherine Poling, Medical Careers Academy; Dalton Michael Poling, Manufacturing & Machining Technologies; Kaeden Michael Reier, Pre-Engineering & Design Technologies; Mason Dakota Sanders, HVAC/R Technologies; Isaac Quin Sarver, Carpentry; Mason Andrew Schaffer, Welding Technologies; Tristen Scott Shank, HVAC/R Technologies; Noah Robert Shoemaker, HVAC/R Technologies; Kira L Smith, Cosmetology; Madison Macel Stahler, Electronic Applications; Tayler Lee Taylor-Penny, Medical Careers Academy; Tyler Wayne Tingler, Automotive Technologies; Dylan Slade Wintrow, Design and Digital Print Technologies; and Charles Edwin Wooddell, Electronic Applications.

Jackson Center High School: Joseph Timothy Tyler Crouse, Design and Digital Print Technologies; Shelby Renee Ducat, Design and Digital Print Technologies; Christian Michael Enochs, Computer Information Technologies Jackson Center High School; and James David Gambre,l Ag & Power Technologies.

Minster High School: Seth Michael Reeves, HVAC/R Technologies.

New Knoxville High School: Katelyn Morgan Niemeyer, Interactive Media.

Russia High School: Vanessa Elizabeth Ford, Ag & Power, Technologies Russia; Mitchell Eugene Heuing, Electrical Trades; Levi Edward Lavy, Welding Technologies; Danielle Renee Luthman, Early Childhood Education & Care; Destiny Jordan Osborne, Early Childhood Education & Care Russia; Whitney Alexis Pleiman, Exercise Science; Olivia Leree Quinter, Cosmetology; and Avery Jo Shefbuch, Early Childhood Education & Care Russia.

Sidney High School: Hayley Marie Barker, Discovery; Stephen Tyler Allen Blackford, Auto Services; Tehya Marcaline Bockrath, Teacher Academy; Christian Anthony Bryant, Automotive Technologies; Casey Marie Bryant, Teacher Academy; Dawson Alexander Carpenter, Auto Collision Repair Technologies; Fredrick Anthony Clegg, Carpentry; Dylan Edward Cook, Environmental Occupations; Andrew Lee Douglas, Computer Information Technologies; Clayton Matthew Duckro, Electronic Applications; Brenna R Elmore, Early Childhood Education & Care; Payton Leann Engle, Environmental Occupations; Pauline Marie Frank, Medical Careers Academy; Holden Josiah Garber, Electrical Trades; Alexjandria Marie Goodloe, Early Childhood Education & Care; Nathaniel Charles Gortt, Carpentry; Mystic Maesay Graham, Auto Services; Jazmin Mari-Ann Hammer, Interactive Media; Max Roger Hawk, Welding Technologies; Mackenzie K. Heffelfinger, Cosmetology; Kylie Henderson, Veterinary Science; Drew Mackenzie Hereld, Welding Technologies; Autumn Lyn-Marie Neville, Cosmetology; Kyle Frederic Noble, Exercise Science; Eryka Marlene Pellman, Medical Careers Academy; Gabriel Mason Righter, Auto Collision Repair Technologies; Shiann Raemaire Russell, Automotive Technologies; Meagan Ryan, Medical Careers Academy; Haley Marie Shaw, Cosmetology; Christian Matthew Smith, Design and Digital Print Technologies; Noah Clayton Stroop, Electrical Trades; Rheba Dean Vonderhuevel, Early Childhood Education & Care; Zachary Lee Webb, Aerospace Occupations; and Paige Kantessa Wise Veterinary Science.