Houston awards 77 diplomas at May 20 graduation

HOUSTON — Seventy-seven Houston High School seniors received their diplomas at the 2018 graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 20, 2018.

The class color was blue. The class motto was “Every man for himself.” The class song was “Young, Dumb and Broke” by Khalid.

Members of the class are Kaiya Skyann Anderson, Donavon James Azbill, Tristan James Brandenburg, Preston Michael Branscum, Lauren Marie Brubaker, Rosalena Elizabeth Bryant, Emma Jewell Burkett, Colin James Cantrill, Hanna Sue Cassel, Faith Ashley Cole, Melissa Lynn Compton, James Edward Cox, Parker Levi Cox, Cierra Lynn Cozad, Brandon Alexander Darner, Regan Eileen DeMotte, Ailia Kimber DeWitt, Angelina Marie DiLullo, Daniel Fred DiLullo, James Andrew DiLullo, John David DiLullo, Lauren Renee DiLullo, Joshuah Soloman Douglas, Morgan Elizabeth Ely, Deandra Phyllis Fair, Brooklyn Leann Felver, Miracle Margaret Fields, Dakota Eugene Francis, Bryan Andrew Funk, Kristen Nicole Gillem, Jack Anthony Gilson, Alexyce Danielle Goings and Tyler Scott Goings.

Also, Robert Allen Harris, Sierra Nicole Harrison, Katelynn Donita Herbert, Hunter Ryan Herrick, Bradley Isaac Hickerson, Dexter Jon Ingle, Chareasa Marie Jeffries, Christian Matthew Jenkins, Autumn Lynn Jones, Thomas Jay Kelly, Zachary Ryan Kitchen, Allison Grace Langenkamp, Benjamin Matthew Lively, Mary-Jo Ann Meyer, Sarah Ann Monnier, McKenna Tyanne Murray, Dylan Lee Nagel, Rebekah Nicole New, Russell Dodge Nishwitz, Tristen Samuel Paul, Jennica Ann Pingleton, Reece Brian Pitchford, Dalton Michael Poling, Kylea Catherine Poling, Kaeden Michael Reier, Mason Dakota Sanders, Isaac Quin Sarver, Mason Andrew Schaffer, Tristen Scott Shank, Noah Robert Shoemaker, Caleb Scott Sluss, Cody Christopher Smedley, Elise Cheyenne DeNeese Smith, Kira Lynn Smith, Madison Macel Stahler, David Allen Stammen, Jaiden Kenneth Joshua Stone, Cameron James Sutter, Tayler Lee Taylor-Penny, Tyler Wayne Tingler, Cameron Keith Via, Dylan Slade Wintrow, Harmoni Rose Wissman and Charles Edwin Wooddell.