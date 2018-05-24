101 to receive Versailles High School diplomas

VERSAILLES — Versailles Exempted Local School District will hold its graduation on Sunday, May 27, 2018, at 1:30 p.m. in the high school gym.

Class valedictorian and salutatorian will be announced on Friday, May 25.

The class motto is “Be who you are and say what you feel, because those who mind don’t matter and those who matter don’t mind,” by Dr. Seuss. The class flower is a white rose.

The class will pay tribute their classmate, Zach Kelch, who was killed in a car crash last year.

There are 101 students in the class of 2018.

Members of the class are Alec Kevin Ahrens, Andrew Jason Ahrens, Justin Patrick Ahrens, Stevie Rae Allen, Kimberly Kay Anderson, Amber Marie Barga, Pete Joseph Barga, David Louis Barlage, Payton Olivia Berger, Makenzie Ann Berning, Justin Byron Besecker, Sean Michael Besecker, Gavin Lowell Bolin, Brandon Lee Bradley, Elliot Richard Bruns, Britney Marie Buffenbarger, Bretten Robert Cheadle, Gage Corbin DeHart, Elizabeth Ann Didier, Callum Johnathon Dimmick, Jacob James Dirksen and Lauren Elizabeth Durham.

Also, Samuel John Eiting, Kathryn Rae Elliott, Timothy Allan Foreman, Jason Reid Garber, Adam John Gehret, Anna Rena Gehret, Isaac Rhoades Gehret, Mallory Lynn George, Brooke Lee Goines, Kristen Renee Gower, Claire Elizabeth Grillot-Gansert, Noah P. Grisez, Anna Leigh Groff, Cali Anne Groff, Nathan James Grogean, George Ryan Grow, Jamie Teresa Hart, Andrew Thomas Heckman, Jacobi Kay Hoelscher, Trina Marie Huber, Mitchell Bryant Huelskamp, Kyle Paul Jones, Aaron Michael Knapke, Jacob Michael Koeper, Sarah Ann Kremer, Cori Susanne Lawrence, Kylie Lyn Lyons, Kari Lynn Mangen, Steven Ray Mangen, Mallory Renee Marshal and Marcus Anthony Marshal.

Also, Hailey Alice McEldowney, Kami Jo McEldowney, Keaton Lee McEldowney, Kenia Nicole McEldowney, Hayden Thomas Mead, Hallie Kathleen Mills, Clint Thomas Morgan, Nathanial Ronald Nelson, Danielle Rose Nerderman, Cole Jacob Niekamp, Trevor Andrew Noggle, Natalie Ana Parin, Cassie Alison Parsons, Cassandra Mae Peters, Ellen Nicole Peters, Ashley Elizabeth Petitjean, Preston Jefferson Platfoot, Ivan Theodore Pohlman, Jorja Jo Pothast, Noah Marcus Richard, Megan Elizabeth Rismiller, Dana Marie Rose, Kayley Nicole Ruschau, Kurtis Paul Rutschilling, Luke David Shellhaas and Levi Joseph Sherman.

Also, Kathryn Marie Stammen, Joshua Douglas Steinbrunner, Colton Eugene Subler, Garrett Lee Thompson, Justin Michael Todd, Joel David Turpen, Tessa Makenzie Tyo, Jarrod Bernard Wagner, Jeffrey Thomas Ware, Noah Christopher Waymire, Faith Doris Wilker, Bailey Haven Wilson, Danielle Nicole Winner, Kyron Joshua Witt, Kyle Richard Wuebker, Katie Jo Dross, Lauryl Rachelle Grillot, Kenneth Andrew Mincer, Jacob Eugene Setser, Selena Ann Todd, Skylar Aldane Wilson and Cameron Edgar Drake Mowen.