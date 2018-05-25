BOE approves 2018 seniors for graduation

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Schools Board of Education officially approved the graduating members of the Class of 2018 during its meeting Monday night.

The board approved a motion to award diplomas to 246 students during Saturday’s graduation ceremony. The students were approved pending the completion of all state and local requirements for graduation.

An income tax sharing agreement was also approved with the city of Sidney regarding Sunrise Hospitality Inc. The company is developing a new facility by its existing hotel, the Holiday Inn Express. The 10-year agreement calls for a 90 percent income tax abatement.

The purchase and installation of a camera system for Sidney High School was also approved. CJ Electric was awarded the contract for a cost up to $63,562. Cameras will be installed in the stairwells, cafeteria, gymnasium, hallways, outside the building and the School Resource Officer’s office. The cameras will be in addition to the existing ones at the school.

The board approved a contract to employee Alex Blosser as a music teacher. He received a one-year contract at $38,694 effective Aug. 13. He is a Sidney High School graduate.

Jill Richards was employed as an assistant cook at $11.94 per hour effective Aug. 15.

Kevin Stapleton was employed as a CPI instructor on a one-year limited, as needed contract from July 1, 2018 through June 30, 2019.

Supplemental contracts for the 2018-19 school year were also approved.

Athletic contracts were approved for Maggi Williams, associated athletic director, $11,782; Josh Montgomery, assistant athletic director, $3,676; Stacey Goffena, assistant athletic director, $3,676; Dawn Roberts, head cheer coach, $3,869; Destinee Yates, Sidney Middle School cheer coach, $1,354; Jenny Luebke, competition cheer coach, $2,902; Peyton Jones, junior varsity football/basketball cheer coach, $1,548; Ken Kellner, head cross country coach, $4,063; Adam Doenges, head football coach, $8,513; Terry Ward, Sidney High School assistant football coach, $5,282; Kyle Coleman, SHS assistant football coach, $5,030; Greg Snyder, SHS assistant football coach, $4,256;Wesley Branscum, SHS assistant football coach, $4,256; Frank Guillozet, head freshman football coach, $3,096; Joseph Stockton, freshman football coach, $2,709; Michael Ward, freshman football coach, $3,482; Jamie Fridley, head boys soccer coach, $2,515; George Miu, junior varsity soccer coach, $2,515; Kevin Veroneau, head girls soccer coach, $5,417; Danielle McQuillin, jV girls soccer coach, $2,515; Lauren Morrow, head volleyball coach, $5,417; Bill Rippey, head boys golf coach, $2,322; Joe Spangler, head girls golf coach, $1,935; and Donovan Gregory, head girls tennis coach, $2,322.

Academic supplemental contracts were awarded to Lisa Beigel, classified substitute clerk, $801; Sherry Guinther, certified substitute clerk, $7,030; Brett Bickel, academia adviser, $3,289; Greg Snyder, assistant academia adviser, $1,548; Allexis Taylor, SHS yearbook adviser, $3,869; Taylor Adami, Key Club adviser, $744; Chris Adams, band director, $8,938; Todd Bridges, assistant band director, $3,096; Joe Spangler, senior class adviser, $1,548; Annette Lochard, senior class adviser, $1,548; Kelly Walker, junior class adviser, $1,935; Mandy Gutman, junior class adviser, $1,548; Lori Hanson, junior class adviser, $1,935; Nicola Colarusso, sophomore class adviser, $580; Ashley Hamilton, sophomore class adviser, $580; Stacey Goffena, freshman class adviser, $744; Sara Olding, freshman class adviser, $1,016; Brett Bickel, mock trial adviser, $3,869; John Young, musical director, $3,869; Kelly Thorne, National Honor Society adviser, $2,031; Chris Adams, pep band director, $1,451; Todd Bridges, pep band director, $677; John Tangeman, SAS head teacher, $744; Alison Brousseau, student government adviser, $1.548; Ben Gates, student government adviser, $1,548; Anne Geise, SMS student council adviser, $1,548; and Sherry Guinther, SMS yearbook adviser, $744.

T-School monitors at SHS also received supplemental contracts at $26 per hour each. Approved were Sharon Maurice, Kelly Thorne, Stacey Goffena, Michelle Wroda, Mary Ellen Buechter, Josh Montgomery, Adam Doenges, Arun Nagpal, Josh Billing and Sara Olding.

In other business, the board:

• Approved a contract with the Montgomery County ESC to provide special education services for fiscal year 2019.

• Approved a technical services agreement with NWOCA for PowerSchool server hosting and support at a cost of $3,000 and $2.65 per student and IEP anywhere at a cost of $1.50 ADM.

• Approved a contract with the Sidney-Shelby County board of Health to provide health services for the 2018-19 school year at a rate of $37 per hour.

• Approved a purchased service agreement with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office for School Resource Officer services at Sidney High School and Sidney Middle School for the 2018-19 school year at a cost up to $83,000. Rick Cron, who currently serves at the middle school, is leaving and the Sheriff’s Office suggested replacing him with a SRO.

• Approved lunch, breakfast and extra milk prices for students for the 2018-19 school year. The cost is the same as last year for grades K-5 with $2.45 for lunch, $1 for breakfast and 50 cents for extra milk; and for grades 6-12 with $2.70 for lunch, $1.50 for breakfast and 50 cents for extra milk.

• Accepted the resignation of Sarah Browning, substitute teacher.

• Approved re-employment of temporary staff for the 2018-19 school year.

• Employed Zane Walker, Jennifer Ferree and Ratez Roberts as student workers for the summer season at $8.30 per hour.

• Accepted the appointment recommendation of Jonathan Watkins to the Shelby County Libraries Board of Trustees to complete a term which expires February 2023.

The board’s next meeting will be Monday, June 25, at 6 p.m. at the board office.

By Melanie Speicher mspeicher@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4822.

