3 join Fairlawn Hall of Honor

SIDNEY — Three Fairlawn High School graduates will be inducted into the Fairlawn Local Schools Hall of Honor Saturday, June 2. The ceremony and dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Fairlawn Schools. The Class of 1968 will be honored at its 50th anniversary of graduating from the school.

The three inductees are Mike Barhorst, Class of 1968, Karen (Peters) Woolum, Class of 1978, and Michael Sloan, Class of 1995.

Mike Barhorst attended Fairlawn Local School for all 13 years of his elementary and high school education. He is a 1972 graduate of Ohio State University. He taught his entire career in the Catholic education system, starting at Holy Angels in 1974 and finishing as Lehman Catholic High School’s first president. He was also a coach at Holy Angels.

He is currently the mayor for the city of Sidney and has also served as vice mayor on Sidney City Council. He is active in YMCA, Boy Scouts, the Ohio Lung Association, Clear Creek Farms and the Governor’s Community Traffic Network. He is also writing a book, “The Encyclopedia of Sidney History.”

He and his wife, Jennifer, have been married for more than 40 years. They have two children, Thomas and Sarah, who are both educators. They have four grandchildren.

Chief Master Sergeant Michael Sloan entered the U.S. Air Force in 1996 following his graduation from Fairlawn. He was promoted to chief master sergeant in 2016. He has been deployed in Operation Allied Forces, Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom and numerous other missions.

He has served abroad in Germany and Saudi Arabria. In 2002, he was named the Air Intelligence Outstanding Communications NCO of the Year. In 2011, he was named the 32nd Combat Communications SNCO of the Year.

After graduating from Fairlawn High School, Karen (Peters) Woolum received a bachelor of science degree in chemistry from Wright State University, Dayton, in 1985. She started her career as a chemist testing water samples for the EPA. She worked for Cargill as an NIR chemist and also worked for Nestle and abbott Laboratories.

She is currently employed at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in the Radiology Department.

She and her husband, Art Woolum, have been married for 32 years. She has five chidlren, Matt, Joshua, Mark, Lauren and Joseph. She has two grandchildren, Alex and Sophia.