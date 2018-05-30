SIDNEY — Holy Angels School has released its honor roll for the fourth nine weeks of the 2017-18 school year.

Seventh grade

First honors: David Brunner, Justin Chapman, Kaitlyn Fortkamp, Dylan Geise, Kailey Higgins, Brandon Jones, Tori Lachey, Samuel LaForme, Abe Schmiesing, Jude Schmiesing and Nathan Sollmann.

Second honors: Jacob Hawrot, Elijah Holthaus, Lucille Ritze and Madison Steinke.

Eighth grade

First honors: Meghan Chamberlin, Emma Covault, John Gagnet, Adith Joshua George, Madison Gleason, James Holthaus, Andrea Hughes, Michael O’Leary, Samuel Range, David Rossman, Kathryn Stewart, Annamarie Stiver, Riley Thorne, Heidi Toner and Macie Verdier.

Second honors: Sophia Braun, Carter Denman, Carissa Edwards, John Edwards, Nona Hill, Sophia McDonald, Hayden Schmidt and Hunter Schmidt.