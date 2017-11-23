PTK inducts Edison honor students

PIQUA — Fourteen new members were inducted to the Edison State Community College Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa during a recent ceremony at the Piqua campus.

Each semester, students are invited to join the honor society based upon academic criteria.

New local inductees are Michael Dilworth, Christy Hughes, Jessica Stayton and Brandon Ward, all of Sidney, Tyler Fickert, of Houston, and Kayley Ruschau, of Versailles.

During the ceremony, Associate Provost Mona Walters recognized the candidates for their academic achievements.

“The Phi Theta Kappa Key is your privilege to the future of success,” Walters said to the inductees. “Be proud of your accomplishments and all that you have earned so that you can emerge as a confident leader.”

Each semester, the Student Leadership Committee selects a member of the Edison State faculty or staff to honor during the ceremony. This semester, Karen Baker, academic project specialist for Arts and Sciences, was commended for providing outstanding service to the students of Edison State.