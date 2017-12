BATON ROUGE, La. — Sara Bornhorst, of Fort Loramie, recently was awarded a Study Abroad Grant worth $1,000 from the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Bornhorst is one of 25 students nationwide to receive the award.

Currently a junior majoring in multi-age Spanish education at the University of Findlay, Bornhorst will use the grant to study abroad at the Universidad de Granada in Spain.