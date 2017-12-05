Rhodes State sets career day

LIMA — Rhodes State College will host its annual Career Day, Dec. 15, 2017. This year, more than 1,700 students from 34 area high schools are planning to be on campus.

Career Day is an annual half-day event that offers 11th grade students in Northwest Ohio an opportunity to explore college and career-related sessions of personal interest. Students register in advance to attend three career sessions led by area professionals. Each 30-minute session provides an opportunity for students to learn first-hand about education and skills needed to enter and be successful in a specific career and/or industry from professionals. Presenters share their own level of education, the skills they use regularly on the job, an overview of their typical day and provide time for questions and answers.