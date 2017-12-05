Voices Eternal plans fundraiser

SIDNEY — Christian Academy Schools’ show choir, Voices Eternal, will be spreading the Christmas cheer on Thursday, Dec. 21.

The group will be holding a fundraiser by singing around the Shelby County community. The cost is $10 per song or four songs for $20 and the choir will visit a business, nursing home, family gathering or for someone special. The choice of songs include “Sparkle Jolly Twinkle Jingley,” from the musical “Elf”; “Hot Chocolate,” from the movie “The Polar Express”; “Somewhere in My Memory,” from the movie “Home Alone”; “Angels We Have Heard on High”; “Silent Night”; “Deck the Halls”; “We Wish You a Merry Christmas”; “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing” and “Away in a Manger.”

Other dates and times are also available in addition to Dec. 21. Contact Maureen Joines at 937-658-1533 or email maureen.joines@caseagles.org to schedule a performance time or for more information.

Funds will be used for the Voices Eternal trip to Williamsburg, Virginia, for a competition.