Fellowships open to female researchers

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Affiliate of Prevent Blindness is accepting applications for its 2018 Young Investigator Student Fellowship Awards for Female Scholars in Vision Research.

The fellowship program is designed to provide support for outstanding female scientists committed to pursuing biomedical, behavioral or clinical research careers relevant to the mission of Prevent Blindness: to prevent blindness and preserve sight.

Grants will be awarded for the summer 2018 session. Awards will range from $3,000 to $5,000, depending upon the availability of funds. The deadline for receipt of applications is Feb. 15, 2018. Applicants must be post-baccalaureate students enrolled in a master’s or doctorate program during the summer of 2018, female, citizens or permanent residents of the United States and conducting their research with a recognized academic institution in the state of Ohio.

Applications from diverse fields in the health sciences including, but not limited to, ophthalmology, optometry, nursing, genetics, public health, nutrition, gerontology and bioengineering are appropriate to the goals of this fellowship award. The Ohio Affiliate of Prevent Blindness encourages fellowship applications which investigate public health issues related to the burden of eye-related health and safety topics.

For information, call 800-301-2020 ext. 112 or email info@pbohio.org. To download the application, go to: http://ohio.preventblindness.org/young-investigator-student-fellowship-awards-female-scholars-vision-research.