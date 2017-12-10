Albright promoted at OSU-Lima

LIMA — Bryan Albright has been named assistant dean at the Ohio State University at Lima. He will assume his new duties effective Jan. 1, 2018.

Albright has served as the interim assistant dean since May 2017. His new duties will include master scheduling, serving as the liaison with the Campus Bookstore, outreach and engagement efforts, auxiliary services, retention and completion efforts, community partnerships, and special projects as assigned by the dean.

“The opportunity to make a positive impact for our students on the Ohio State Lima campus is exciting,” Albright said. “In addition to helping shape the class schedule, I am looking forward to working on special projects that engage the community and not only benefit the students but the campus as a whole.”

While serving as interim assistant dean, Albright has already begun many of the special projects that will shape the student experience going forward.

“One of my favorite projects has been to find the fitness equipment for the new Perry Webb Student Life Building,” Albright said. “I have learned a lot quickly that will help us build the best opportunities for students and employees in the new fitness center.”

Albright has worked at Ohio State Lima for 11 years. He has served in a variety of capacities, including the director of Enrollment Services. Under Albright’s leadership, the campus saw increases in overall enrollment and steady increases in student retention and graduation rates.

Albright Albright