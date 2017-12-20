Posted on by

Dean’s listBelmont University


NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Carly Drury, of Sidney, qualified for the fall 2017 dean’s list at Belmont University.

Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.

