Dean’s listBelmont University

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Carly Drury, of Sidney, qualified for the fall 2017 dean’s list at Belmont University.
Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
